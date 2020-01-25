COOS BAY — What started as a small Marshfield wrestling team, just got smaller over the course of the weekend.
On Friday night senior Tandy Martin, who finished fifth at the state meet a season ago and has aspirations for a state title this season, dislocated his elbow during the Sky-Em Duals, a meet the Pirates hosted.
Marshfield's Joshua Hinds begins to pin Sheldon's Jake Traylor during a 170-pound bout Saturday at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay.
That reduced the number of wrestlers competing in Saturday's Bay City Duals from seven to six.
Martin's injury came just 22 seconds into his match in a dual against Cottage Grove, the Pirates' second of the day Friday.
“My arm just ended up under his back kind of and he rolled over the top and it just popped completely out. Yeah, it was bad,” said Martin, who followed up the explanation with a declaration. “I’m 100 percent going to wrestle at districts regardless.”
While Martin noted the timeline for healing ranged from three weeks to six months, Marshfield head coach Tyler Strenke had additional insight.
“Tandy is the type of kid, he’s one of the toughest kids I’ve ever met, and if anyone is going to be able to piece it together and go, you know what, I’ll put 30 rolls of tape on it and let’s do this, it will be Tandy,” he said.
With Martin out and the Pirates giving up forfeits in a a total of eight weight classes, Marshfield went on to take seventh place at the Bay City Duals on Saturday.
The event started with eight teams split into two pools.
The Pirates lost to Glide 54-11, with victories from Peyton Forbes at 145 pounds and Josh Hinds (170). Forbes won by technical fall over Dominic Russo 19-4 while Hinds recorded a pin against Corbyn Kangiser. By the end of the day, Forbes and Hinds were named the outstanding wrestlers in voting by the coaches.
In its second match, Marshfield was defeated 48-17 by North Valley. Forbes got another win for Marshfield, with a 22-7 victory over Cody Rambo, while Hinds recorded another pin, this time against Cainen Jump in 1:16. Marshfield’s Tristan Christenson won via forfeit.
Marshfield's third pool match was a 60-18 loss to Sky-Em rival Siuslaw. Christenson had a pin and Forbes and Hinds won by forfeit.
The three losses left the Pirates in the consolation bracket.
Marshfield fell to Sheldon 42-13. Jonathan Calvert defeated Sheldon’s Isaac Peters 10-5; Forbes beat Sidney Bork 14-3; Hinds pinned Jake Traylor in 1:27.
In the seventh-place match, the Pirates beat Myrtle Point 30-12, with all the points in the dual coming by forfeit.
Fielding less than half a lineup, Strenke changed his focus from winning duals to competing.
“I told them, I don’t care how many people we have on the team. Duals are going to be tough, but when we go out there and wrestle we’ve got to go out there and fight and show that you belong out there,” said Strenke. “I think that just speaks to how well they’ve been doing it and how hard they’ve been working.”
Marshfield will wrestle again next Saturday at the Beach Bash Wrestling Tournament in Gold Beach.
Hidden Valley finished first overall, defeating Siuslaw 41-27 in the championship match.
For Hidden Valley, taking the tournament title was the next step after last year’s performance at the Bay City Duals.
“Last year we came to the same tournament and took second. So we always want to do better than the year before so kind of our expectation was to win this tournament,” said Hidden Valley head coach Edgar Houghtby III. “I’m excited about what they accomplished today.”
In the championship match, each team won six bouts on the mat, plus one by forfeit. The difference came in pins.
Hidden Valley got pins by Asa Marwick (132 pounds), Trey Chavez (145), Jacob Hughes (160), Fisher Bastian (170) and Julian Grinager (182). Joseph Carrion (220) won by technical fall.
Siuslaw got a pin by Elijah LaCosse (138), but all the Vikings’ other wins came by decision, including Yoskar De la Mora (106), Mason Buss (120), Hunter Petterson (126), Ryan Jennings (152) and Matthew Horrillo (285).