PORTLAND — Marshfield’s dance team earned the fifth-place trophy at the state championships in Portland on Saturday night.
“We are very happy and proud to be coming home with a fifth-place trophy,” coach Bree Ford said. “We competed against very skilled teams with strong routines. We performed our best and felt great.”
Stayton won the Class 4A-3A-2A-1A division with a score of 91.48 that was easily the best of any division over the two days of the state competition. Valley Catholic was second (85.92), Gladstone third (82.63) and Astoria fourth (82.13). The Upbeats scored 76.00.
Senior co-captain Payton Davidson was one of four girls statewide to receive scholarships.
The trophy capped a strong first season for Ford as the new head coach.
“I am already looking forward to another great and successful year,” she said.
The other champions were Tigard in Class 6A, Pendleton in Class 5A and Canby in the Show division.