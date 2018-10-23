COOS BAY — All season, the Marshfield volleyball team has jumped to early leads with solid first and second sets, but relaxed and allowed teams back in the matches, sometimes leaving with a five-set loss after a sweep was within reach.
Tuesday night in its play-in round matchup with visiting Corbett, Marshfield relaxed in the third set but responded with a dominant fourth set, advancing to the Round of 16 with a 25-13, 25-12, 25-27, 25-10 victory, earning a trip to face Greater Oregon League champion La Grande on Saturday.
“It’s good that we got it in four, not five,” senior Alex Locati said. “We probably wouldn’t have felt so good if we got it in five.”
Urgency has been the key word for Marshfield coach Tammie Montiel describing her team this season, and the Pirates played with a considerable amount of urgency, especially early.
As has happened too many times this season, though, Marshfield relaxed in the third set and, despite a big run in the middle, came just short of sweeping.
Instead of hanging their collective head, which has happened all too often, Marshfield rose, getting three straight aces from Ravyn Miranda and not allowing Corbett to extend the match any further.
“Super proud of them for coming back Game 4 and not having that dappers down attitude,” Montiel said. “Ravyn went on her little serving run right off the bat and that helped get the energy back and get us going on our side and kind of took the wind out of Corbett’s sail.”
Marshfield’s serving was perhaps its biggest weapon Tuesday night.
Miranda, who also had 34 assists as the Pirates setter, landed seven aces, notching three in the first set and four in the fourth. Miranda’s first-set aces were part of a 12-1 run to start the match, blitzing the Cardinals and never allowing them to get in it.
“It sets the tempo for what their next contact is gonna be like,” Montiel said of Marshfield’s tough serves. “If we can keep them off balance out of serve receive, that keeps them out of what they want to do. And then allows us to get back on the offensive again.
"We’ve got, I feel like, five or six really tough servers out of our rotations. Sometimes they’re not on, but if I can feel if that person’s not on, I can find somebody else to go in. If it’s Sierra (Ward) to go in and serve the ball tough at somebody, she kind of owns that job. Some of our JV kids stepped up (Carmen Samuels and Raegan Rhodes) and just serve for somebody.”
Though Marshfield’s serving wasn’t as deadly in the second set, the offense was spread out like it is when it’s at its best. McKayla Myrand, who finished with 11 kills, got on track hitting from the front and back rows, Locati was her steady self, finishing with 17 kills, and Kenadi Rhodes (seven kills) added some offense too.
Went humming, Marshfield’s balanced offense is difficult to stop, but can also be tough for Miranda, as knowing where to go with the ball can be harder than it seems.
“It’s really good, because I don’t have to keep sticking to one person all the time,” Miranda said. “At times it can be hectic. Some girls aren’t on, so you have to decide who to give the ball to and who’ll get the point. It has its ups and downs.”
Marshfield scored the first seven points of the set, getting kills from Locati, Cedar Ward and a dual block from Mallory Heyer and Ward, then Marshfield rode the lead to its easy second set win.
But then the normal lack of energy happened. Marshfield’s serving became erratic, its passing inaccurate and Corbett led the majority of the third set. Down 13-8, Marshfield called timeout, and that preempted a 10-1 Pirates run that gave Marshfield a 17-14 lead.
But it didn’t last. Finally feeling good about itself, Corbett creeped back in, tying the set at 19, 21, 23, 24 and 25, eventually getting an ace from Morgan Stafford (her third) and benefiting from a shoddy Marshfield point to keep its season alive.
Then Marshfield, feeling some déjà vu, found its energy and urgency behind Miranda’s three aces to start the fourth set. Myrand started banging kills and Makenna Anderson landed a couple aces.
It added up to a 12-3 Pirates lead early on, and the advantage only grew as the Pirates sought to finally dispatch the Cardinals.
The win sends the Pirates east to face La Grande on Saturday. The start time of the match hasn't yet been determined.
“Honestly, besides, the travel portion, it’s a good draw for us,” Montiel said.