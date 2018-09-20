COOS BAY— A homecoming. A rematch. A debut.
All apply to the football game at Pete Susick Stadium this Friday when the Cottage Grove Lions, coached by Marshfield alumnus Gary Roberts, visit for the Pirates’ Class 4A Special District 4 (Sky-Em League) opener.
“(The team’s mood is) super elevated with Cottage Grove being our first league game and it being our home (opener) here, the excitement is just running rampant,” senior Sirus Robie said.
Nine months have passed since Marshfield met Cottage Grove for the state championship last November, when the high-powered Lions offense was too much for the dinged and bruised Pirates defense in Cottage Grove's 48-14.
So now, with the tables turned some and Marshfield the fresher group, the Pirates are looking for a little payback against the Lions in a budding rivalry.
“Personally, since last year I didn’t do very well in the championship game, I want to get them good,” Robie said. “And I know all the other boys who are returning too, they want it bad. ‘Cause they hurt us bad. And we want ‘em bad.”
But it won’t be easy.
Cottage Grove is a tricky team with sharp minds at the helm. The Lions’ ability to find mismatches and capitalize on mistakes — before the snap and after — have been a key component of the Cottage Grove’s success under Roberts.
It will be the same on Friday, and Lemmons knows it.
“They’re very creative,” Pirates coach John Lemmons said. “They’re gonna read the field and call plays to their advantage. So that’s what they do. They count the numbers and always run to their advantage.”
Roberts returns to his alma mater as the opposition guiding a young and inexperienced but still dangerous Lions roster.
Cottage Grove has posted a 2-1 record and nearly came back from a 28-6 deficit to almost stun Stayton last week, ultimately losing 28-27.
Roberts said its one of the worst three-and-a-half quarters of football he can remember from the Lions, but they rallied for a six-minute stretch filled with scores and energy and excitement that he hopes to carry into an emotional trip back to Coos Bay.
“Whether we come down there win or lose, I just want to play well,” Roberts said. “If we play well, I’ll take whatever happens on the scoreboard.”
But is it fun for Roberts to coach against his former school?
“Not when they’re as good as they look,” he joked.
“It’s just a great opportunity in a fun environment,” Lemmons said. “They’re a staff I’ve tried to learn as much as I can from. Quality, quality coaches and program. It’s gonna be a fun atmosphere. I got a lot of respect and love for those guys. Just excited for it.”
The stakes aren't as high as last fall, when the teams were playing for a state title, but they still are big. The game is the league opener as the teams and the other three Sky-Em teams that play football at the Class 4A level — Marist, Junction City and Elmira — start battling for the league's two automatic berths in the Class 4A playoffs — the other teams can reach the play-in round if their OSAA power rankings are high enough.
Plus, it's homecoming week. During halftime, the court will be introduced and the queen crowned. This year's court includes freshman Paige Reigard, sophomore Kaylin Dea, junior Jamie Foster and seniors Jorney Baldwin, Parker Stocker, Jazmin Chavez and Khaley Aguilar.