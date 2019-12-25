Marshfield and Coquille had players earn first-team all-state honors in football for the fall season, while other South Coast players received honors in volleyball and soccer.
Marshfield’s Josiah Niblett was on the first team for Class 4A at running back and Ezra Waterman was on the first-team defense at linebacker.
Robert Fisher was on the second team offense as a lineman and Arturo Ledesma was both the second-team punter and the second-team kicker. Noah Niblett was on the second team at linebacker.
Josiah Niblett was honorable mention at linebacker and Fisher on the defensive line. Ryan Knight was an honorable mention pick on the offensive line.
In Class 2A, Coquille’s Caiden Yates was on the first team both at running back and linebacker.
Gunner Yates was a second-team defensive back.
Ean Smith was on the third team at both running back and linebacker and Zach Kissinger was on the third team on both the offensive and defensive lines.
Coquille lineman Garet Hyatt also was on the third team, along with Reedsport receiver Tyler Thornton and Bandon receiver Coby Smith.
In Class 5A, North Bend’s Divenson Willis was honorable mention at both running back and linebacker. Jacob Hannah (defensive line) and Coleman Compton (defensive back) also were honorable mention for the Bulldogs.
Volleyball
Marshfield libero Makenna Anderson was on the second team for Class 4A.
Coquille setter Drew Wilson was an honorable mention pick in Class 2A.
Soccer
Brookings-Harbor’s Jair Valdovinos, Jake Beaman and goalkeeper Juan Hernandez were on the Class 3A-2A-1A boys first team.
Brookings-Harbor’s Fabian Villa was on the second team, along with Jose Medina of Myrtle Point, part of the Coquille-Myrtle Point DevilCats.
Gold Beach goalkeeper Caleb Knight was honorable mention.
Brookings-Harbor’s Lexi Schofield was on the Class 3A-2A-1A girls first team. Faith Burton was honorable mention.