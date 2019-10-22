NORTH BEND — Embracing athletic success of the past, four new members and one local business were inducted into the Marshfield athletic hall of fame last Saturday night.
Over 200 people were in attendance at The Mill Casino-Hotel to show support for the 17th class to be inducted into this group. This year’s class featured Karen Banks class of 1972, Bob Chiene class of 1971, Tim Bullard class of 1958, Bill Starnes class of 1960 and Farr’s Hardware.
The evening began with a silent auction and dinner before leading to the main event of introducing the latest group of inductees. Leading the night off was Banks. Current Marshfield athletic director Greg Mulkey described Banks as being part of an era of “the best female athletes in the history of Marshfield.”
Banks got her first taste of this in her freshmen year when she attended Coquille. At Marshfield High School for a track meet, she got a first-hand look at the dominant Pirates.
“I’m standing in the middle of the field and I’m thinking, ‘We have a good relay team.’ The relay starts and we’re neck and neck with Marshfield and the baton is passed to you-know-who,” said Banks of watching 10-time track and field state champion Fran Worthen receiving the baton.
“She just goes and I went, ‘Good Lord, what a monster.’ And that always impressed me. And she beat us by a long ways and I don’t remember the rest of the track meet, but I was going in my mind, there must be a lot of these monsters at this place. And sure enough, I found them the next year.”
While impressed by those around her early on, Banks quickly fit in with success of her own during this pre-Title IX era. She was on varsity basketball for three years, qualified for state swimming for three years and was a member of the 1972 state-winning track and field team. After Marshfield, Banks found athletic success at UO where she participated in volleyball, basketball, track and field and equestrian.
“It’s just amazing. There are so many high schools out there that are larger, probably have more money, they don’t do this,” said Banks. “This community itself is special with the support and how much they really care about the athletic program for one but also the community.”
Next up was Chiene. An all-state basketball player, Chiene found his success on the tennis court. Picking up the game while playing with his older sister while growing up, he continued to grow in the sport and made the state tournament during his freshman season. He went on to the doubles semifinals in 1970 and reached the state championship in singles in 1971.
“What I’m impressed about is all the things we’ve had: the weather, no indoor courts, crummy equipment. I’m really amazed at how well our boys and girls did and had the success they’ve had,” said Chiene.
His tennis career continued after high school as he went on to play at the University of Oregon from 1971-1976 and played in the top singles position during the 1975 season. He was then a tennis coach at racquet clubs around California before coaching the Pacific University women’s team from 2003-2012. Chiene now coaches the girls tennis team at St. Mary’s High School in Stockton, Calif.
“I’m honored and humbled to join this hall of fame. There are so many great athletes and supporters that have gone before us. It’s just a privilege to me to be up here to receive this award,” he said.
Representing the class of 1960 was Starnes. While attending Marshfield, Starnes was a fine athlete. He was on the varsity basketball team for two seasons and was on the Legion Baseball team. When he wasn’t at school, while he was growing up he was often found at the bowling alley that his dad owned. Starnes was either bowling or working the lanes where he manually set up pins for those bowling.
This love of bowling carried into his college days at the University of Oregon where he was a two-time All-American bowler in 1964 and 1965. In his life he has bowled over 50 perfect games and on 12 different occasions has bowled a series score of at least 800 and is the only person in the United States to have done this in six consecutive decades.
But once 2020 rolls around, Starnes is looking to extend his streak.
“People ask if I’m as good as I used to be and I go, no, not really. But I’m as good once in a while as I ever used to be,” he said. “People say bowling an 800-series at your age is a pipe dream, but it’s my pipe dream. Maybe it’s impossible, maybe improbable but I’m going to give it a shot.”
The first bowler in the Marshfield Hall of Fame, it is not the first time Starnes has been inducted in a hall of fame. He is also a member of the Halls of Fame for the Oregon State Bowling Association, Northwest Senior Tour Bowling, Eugene/Springfield Bowling Association and Coos Bay/North Bend Bowling Association.
Finally, it was Bullard’s turn to be honored. While at Marshfield, Bullard was an all-state football player at tackle and was on back-to-back state champion teams in 1955 and 1956. While at Marshfield he also set a district-wide javelin record at 203 feet.
“It’s really special coming home,” Starnes said. “This is an honor that I’ll cherish for the rest of my life.”
His football success continued after high school as he went on to the University of Washington and was on the Rose Bowl winning teams in 1960 and 1961.
To conclude the night, Farr’s Hardware was honored with a spot in the Hall of Fame for its commitment to supporting Marshfield athletics since 1962. Thankful for the opportunity to accept the award, Jay Farr expressed gratitude toward the community that has supported his family’s business.
“I challenge all of you to pay forward the guidance, education, coaching and mentorship that has helped you to your successes. I know I have a lot of debts in that regard to School District 9,” said Farr. “I had some great teachers, coaches, administrators and they all worked very hard making my 13 years in School District 9 a great start. “
Farr was a runner for the Pirates and coached the Marshfield cross country team for a few years and still helps out at track meets every spring.