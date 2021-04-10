COTTAGE GROVE — Marshfield’s football team captured the third-place trophy in the Class 4A Showcase at Cottage Grove High School on Saturday, pounding Gladstone 41-14.
Gladstone scored in the opening minute on a 38-yard run by Sabastian Peiffer, but Marshfield struck back quickly on the first of four Dom Montiel touchdown passes as he connected with DJ Daugherty from 11 yards out.
Marshfield went in front for good in the second quarter on the second TD pass from Montiel to Daugherty, this one from 13 yards.
Rushing touchdowns by Noah Niblett and Montiel, the latter with just 19 seconds remaining in the second quarter, gave the Pirates a 27-8 halftime edge.
Neither team scored in the third quarter, but Montiel connected with Mason Pederson and Ezra Waterman in the fourth, sandwiched around a second TD by Peiffer.
The Pirates finished the year 5-1, the lone loss to Marist Catholic, which fell to Mazama 27-21 in the championship game later Saturday at Cottage Grove.
“It was a great way to finish our season and send this special group of seniors away with a win and the third-place trophy,” Marshfield coach John Lemmons said. “I’m super proud and happy for this group of fine young men. They battled against bigger teams with more depth and always found a way to win and compete.
“We all wanted that elusive blue trophy that is so hard to get, but after a disappointing loss (to Marist Catholic) they battled back and got the job done against a talented, physical Gladstone team. All us coaches love these boys and thank them for all their grit and dedication.”
Marshfield 41, Gladstone 14
Gladstone;8;0;0;6;—;41
Marshfield;6;21;0;14;—;47
Gla: Sabastian Peiffer 38 run (conversion good)
Mar: DJ Daugherty 11 pass from Dom Montiel (conversion failed)
Mar: Daugherty 13 pass from Montiel (Pierce Davidson pass from Montiel)
Mar: Noah Niblett 2 run (conversion failed)
Mar: Montiel 3 run (kick good)
Mar: Mason Pederson 14 pass from Montiel (kick good)
Gla: Peiffer 7 run (conversion failed)
Mar: Ezra Waterman 12 run (kick good)
COQUILLE 62, CRESWELL 7: The Red Devils finished the season with a win and a 5-1 record, beating the host Bulldogs on Friday.
Coquille had more than 600 yards of offense, including more than 500 on the ground. Gunner Yates rushed for more than 300 yards and four scores (from 59, 52, 20 and 58 yards) and Garrett Gardner also was over 100 yards rushing with a touchdown. Grady Arriola had two touchdown runs.
The Red Devils led 22-7 at halftime before blowing the game open.
“Overall, it was a fun night and our seniors got to go out with a big win,” Coquille coach David Thomason said. “Considering we almost didn’t have a season, this one has been special.
“(We got) an unofficial league championship and a victory to end the year. Plus, everyone got to come home with a dirty jersey).”
Coquille 62, Creswell 7
Coquille;8;14;24;16;—;62
Creswell;7;0;0;0;—;7
Coq: Grady Arriola 4 run (Gunner Yates run)
Coq: Yates 59 run (run failed)
Cre: Jaydon Warthen pass from Connor Hanson (Tyler Atwood kick)
Coq: Yates 52 run (Trent Fisher pass from Jace Haagen)
Coq: Garrett Gardner 25 run (Yates run)
Coq: Yates 20 run (Brock Willis run)
Coq: Arriola 6 run (Arriola run)
Coq: Yates 58 run (Haagen run)
Coq: Bo Messerle 31 pass from Bryce Poston (Jossen De Los Santos run)
BANDON 36, REEDSPORT 0: Wyatt Dyer had four rushing touchdowns and a touchdown pass as Bandon finished the season on a winning note Saturday, a week after suffering its only loss to rival Coquille.
Three of Dyer’s touchdown runs came in the first half and he also hit Cooper Lang with a touchdown pass as the Tigers built a 30-0 lead.
Denver Blackwell caught a two-point conversion and Lang and Brynn Green had conversion runs.
Dyer finished the scoring in the second half.