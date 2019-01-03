AURORA — Cory Stover tipped in a teammate’s missed shot at the buzzer and Marshfield’s boys escaped North Marion with a 54-53 win on Wednesday.
The Marshfield girls weren’t so fortunate, with a cold shooting night leading to the first loss of the season, 46-31 to the Huskies, who are ranked second to the Pirates in the OSAA power rankings and third in the coaches poll.
Marshfield’s boys battled from behind, entering the fourth quarter down 41-30.
Stover and Grant Woolsey each had eight points in the final quarter and finished with 22 and 10 points, respectively.
Jordy Miles finished with eight points, missing a contested shot that led to Stover’s winning tip-in. Freshman Mason Ainsworth added a 3-pointer in the fourth and scored seven points.
The Pirates overcame 27 points by North Marion’s Sergio Jimenez and stayed unbeaten against Oregon Class 4A teams heading into this weekend’s Sky-Em/Skyline Crossover, when they will face Mazama and Henley at Cottage Grove.
League play starts next Friday against Junction City at home.
Marshfield’s girls weren’t able to keep up the momentum from their tournament victory at Tucson, Ariz., last week.
Tess Garrett had 16 points, but none of her Marshfield teammates scored more than five.
After jumping out to a quick 9-2 lead, the Pirates went cold and trailed 32-21 after North Marion scored early in the fourth quarter. They pulled within three points with a big rally, but then didn’t score for the final half of the quarter as the Huskies got a couple of inside baskets and extended the lead at the free throw line.
North Marion (8-4) hasn’t lost to an Oregon Class 4A school, with its only in-state loss coming to Corvallis and the other three setbacks coming to California schools. The Huskies also have a one-point win over Banks, which is ranked second in the coaches poll.
Marshfield’s girls face Klamath Union on Friday and Hidden Valley on Saturday in the Sky-Em/Skyline Crossover in Klamath Falls.