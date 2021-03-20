Marshfield’s boys beat North Bend in a three-way cross country meet at the Pirates’ Millicoma Marsh Trail course on Wednesday.
North Bend had the only complete girls team in the meet, which also included Myrtle Point.
The winner of the boys race was Myrtle Point’s Aidan Lilienthal, who covered the 5,000-meter course in 17 minutes and 54 seconds. Marshfield had the next two runners, Jacob Calvert (18:32) and Corbin Reeves (19:04). North Bend’s Trenton Parrott (19:07) and Marshfield’s Robert Kliewer (19:10) rounded out the top five.
The Pirates beat the Bulldogs 25-30, while Myrtle Point did not have a complete boys team.
In the girls race, Marshfield’s Bailey Wallack was the individual winner, edging North Bend’s Sara Slade by two seconds while finishing in 21:15. Myrtle Point’s Sarah Nicholson was third (22:00), followed by North Bend teammates Celeste Sinko (22:33) and Abby Woodruff (23:10).
BOYS
Team Scores: Marshfield 25, North Bend 30, Myrtle Point inc.
Individual results (5,000 Meters): 1. Aidan Lilienthal, MP, 17:54; 2. Jacob Calvert, Mar, 18:32; 3. Corbin Reeves, Mar, 19:04; 4. Trenton Parrott, NB, 19:07; 5. Robert Kliewer, Mar, 19:10; 6. Aidin Wilson, NB, 19:25; 7. Gavin Schmidt, NB, 19:36; 8. Nathaniel Folsom, NB, 19:38; 9. Bridger Olson, Mar, 19:43; 10. Brogan Markel, NB, 19:56; 11. Jack Waddington, Mar, 20:25; 12. Tiago Schrader, NB, 20:32; 13. Talon Thomas, Mar, 21:14; 14. Derek Bell, NB, 21:46; 15. Evan Hernandez, NB, 21:52; 16. Markus Kliewer, Mar, 22:25; 17. Damian Lilienthal, MP, 22:52; 18. Julian Hernandez, NB, 23:08; 19. Addison Rush, Mar, 24:15; 20. Jes-C Tessman, MP, 25:23; 21. Brodie Blair, Mar, 27:42; 22. Orion Sinko, NB, 28:39.
GIRLS
Team Scores: North Bend 15, Marshfield inc, Myrtle Point inc
Individual Results (5,000 meters): 1. Bailey Wallack, Mar, 21:15; 2. Sara Slade, NB, 21:17; 3. Sarah Nicholson, MP, 22:00; 4. Celeste Sinko, NB, 22:33; 5. Abby Woodruff, NB, 23:10; 6. Allison Storts, MP, 23:14; 7. Maddie Nighswonger, MP, 24:49; 8. Maryam Qadir, NB, 27:58; 9. Rose Hadley, NB, 28:10; 10. Tasha Robbins, MP, 29:16; 11. Jenna Erickson, Mar, 29:37.