Marshfield’s boys will travel to Woodburn on Friday in the Class 4A playoffs.
The Pirates and Bulldogs will meet at 6 p.m. Friday (the other boys games are Saturday) with the winner advancing to the state tournament in Forest Grove.
Woodburn (17-7) was sixth and Marshfield (16-8) was 13th in the final OSAA power rankings. The winner will face North Marion or Hidden Valley in the quarterfinals.
Sky-Em League champion Marist Catholic will host La Grande on Saturday. The Spartans are the only other league team still in the playoffs.
Admission to first-round games is $8 for adults and $5 for students.