COOS BAY — Using probably the best half of offensive basketball of the season, the Marshfield Pirates boys basketball team just keeps rolling.
Behind 15 points from Cory Stover, 10 from Mason Ainsworth and at least a point from every other Pirate to play, Marshfield handled Siuslaw 68-31 Friday night, winning its ninth straight game after dropping three straight, including two during its trip north to Alaska. Jacob Foskett led Siuslaw with nine points.
“I think we’re starting to get in an offensive groove,” Pirates coach Doug Miles said. “I really did think we figured some things out in Alaska, even though we didn’t play great basketball.”
That Alaska trip is paying some serious dividends for the Pirates.
Maybe most importantly it bonded the Pirates in a way that long-distance trips tend to do. They went ice fishing. They spent just about every waking moment together. They left Oregon a collection of guys and returned a team, and it’s showed in the results since.
But the Pirates also figured out some things on the basketball court. The offense is crisp and unselfish and the defense has been its same athletic and stifling self. Friday was just a confirmation of those things.
“Offensively it was just how well we moved the ball,” Marshfield coach Doug Miles said. “Our ball movement, our sharing the ball was incredible. We didn’t take bad shots and even missed some gimmes that we could’ve had. I thought our ball movement was really nice.”
The Pirates did not commit a turnover in the first quarter as they jumped out to a 22-8 lead. Ainsworth and Jordy Miles both hit 3-pointers, helping to calm an offense that has struggled to score in stretches.
“It’s a good feeling when that happens,” Jordy Miles said of the early 3s. “It gets the whole team going.”
Marshfield shot 50 percent (15-of-30) in the first half and was 4-of-10 from 3-point range. Freshman Dom Montiel continued to come on, hitting a 3 in the first quarter and finishing with eight points.
He’s been demanding more minutes as the season progresses, but he wasn’t the only youngster to get significant minutes Friday night.
Pierce Davidson played most of the second half, and led a two-man fast break with Landon Ginn-Forsberg for a layup in the fourth quarter. Senior River Ginn-Forsberg got to play a bunch, as did junior Erasto Jimenez, adding to Marshfield’s bench depth and providing an opportunity to rest the regulars before Saturday’s Civil War against North Bend.
“It was awesome,” Doug Miles said. “And they deserved that playing time. They work their butts off in practice and they deserve that. We’re hoping we can see that some more.”
There was a feel-good moment right at the end that brought together fans of both schools to cheer on a single player.
Siuslaw senior Jordan Taniguchi checked in with a few minutes to play in the fourth quarter and the Vikings kept finding him, and the Pirates let him shoot 3-pointers. The whole crowd groaned good-naturedly when they bounced away, everyone wanting the senior to get in the scorebook.
With a handful of seconds left, Montiel walked the ball up the floor and bounce passed to Taniguchi, who was guarding the freshman head-up.
The Siuslaw senior dribbled down unabated and laid it in at the buzzer, the whole crowd erupting in cheers and Taniguchi pumping his fist excitedly as his teammates gathered around him.
Marshfield hosts North Bend on Saturday at 7:30 p.m., then returns to Sky-Em League play Friday at home against Elmira.