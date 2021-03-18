Marshfield’s boys soccer team bounced back from its loss to Marist Catholic earlier in the week with a 6-1 win over visiting Junction City on Thursday as the Pirates started the second half of the Sky-Em League season.
Ernesto Hernandez Rosales started the scoring with a goal in the 11th minute, rebounding in a shot by teammate Alberto Castillo.
Jacob Eastwood scored 10 minutes later, beating the Junction City goalkeeper one-on-one after picking up the ball in the midfield and dribbling toward the goal, and added a penalty kick in the 26th minute after being fouled in the box.
Jose Yanez Torres gave Marshfield a 4-0 halftime edge with a goal in the 34th minute on an assist by Eastwood.
After Junction City scored in the 67th minute, the Pirates quickly responded with the first goal of the season by Roberto Castillo, when he beat the Junction City goalie to a free ball and put it in the net.
Ismael Rodriguez completed the scoring in the 77th minute.
“We were able to get everyone into the game and got out of there without any injuries,” Marshfield coach Drew Jones said.
The Pirates are tied for second with Cottage Grove in the league standings at 4-1-1 and head to Siuslaw on Tuesday before hosting Elmira on Thursday.
GIRLS
PIRATES BLANK TIGERS: Marshfield’s girls pulled away from a scoreless first half to beat host Junction City 4-0 on Thursday.
“Both teams knew exactly what was at state this game and the first half was an equal 50/50 ball possession control game,” Marshfield coach Pio Figueroa said.
Marshfield goalie Kaylin Dea made several saves to keep the match scoreless in the first half and the Pirates broke through in the fifth minute of the second half with a goal by senior captain Jordyn Eichelberger, with what Figueroa described as “a beautiful assist from Charlie Dea.”
The goal energized the Pirates and they dominated control of possession the rest of the match, Figueroa said.
Eichelberger scored again in the 59th minute and Isabell Perez scored two minutes later on another assist by Charlie Dea. Senior captain Maddie DeLeon blasted a shot past Junction City’s goalie from 30 yards out to complete the scoring.
“Our defense line was outstanding tonight,” Figueroa said. “I’m so proud of all my girls. They fought for every ball tonight with courage in their hearts.”
The Pirates completed a sweep of the Tigers. They play a nonleague match at Sutherlin on Saturday and visit Cottage Grove on Tuesday, when they can lock up second place in the league standings.
BULLDOGS FALL: North Bend suffered its first loss of the season when the Bulldogs fell at home to Marist Catholic by a 2-0 margin Thursday.
The Bulldogs fell to 3-1-1 on the season heading into a home match Saturday against Cascade Christian.