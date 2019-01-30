COOS BAY — Throughout the second half Tuesday, Marshfield’s boys struggled to hit free throws against visiting Marist Catholic.
But in the final minute the Pirates finally found their stroke from the charity stripe, while also coming up with one key defensive play, in a 55-49 win that was closer than the final score suggested.
Marshfield finished the first round of league play at 5-0 and the Spartans are 4-1. The second half starts for the Pirates with a road game at Junction City on Friday.
“That was a really good win,” Marshfield coach Doug Miles said. “That’s a real good basketball team and they played well. They shoot it well. They play defense real well.”
Marshfield had just enough to overcome the effort by the Spartans in a game of runs.
Marist came out hot in the first quarter, especially JJ Anderson, who hit three of the Spartans’ four first-quarter 3-pointers as Marist built a 16-7 advantage.
But the Pirates abandoned their zone defense and went to a man-to-man attack that stymied Marist’s shooters as Marshfield stormed in front in the second quarter, outscoring the Spartans 23-3 to go into halftime up 30-19.
“We got in a rhythm and started playing our game,” Marshfield’s Grant Webster said.
Marshfield shot 9-for-11 from the floor in the second quarter, including a trio of 3-pointers by three different players.
Marist came back in the third, finding ways to get its shooters open and hitting three 3-pointers, including one by Max Whittaker to cut Marshfield’s lead to 37-36.
Chase Howerton answered with a long ball of his own and the Pirates took a 42-40 lead to the fourth.
Marist went in front 45-43 on a 3-pointer by Nick Stice. That was the first of four lead changes in the final quarter, the last coming when Marshfield freshman Mason Ainsworth hit two free throws with 1:55 to go to put the Pirates in front 48-47.
Ainsworth went 5-for-6 from the line in the second half, but the rest of the Pirates struggled until the final 32 seconds.
Webster made one with 32 seconds left to put the Pirates up 49-47.
Then he came up with a big steal and added two more free throws with 28 seconds to go.
“I was just trying to pressure,” Webster said. “He coughed it up and I grabbed it and got fouled.”
After a basket by Matthias Collins pulled Marist back within two, Jordy Miles and Grant Woolsey each hit two free throws for the final margin.
Until Webster’s late free throws, he and Miles were just 2-for-9 from the line.
“That’s driving me nuts,” Marshfield coach Doug Miles said. “We can’t do that and win close games.”
Fortunately, the Pirates came alive late to preserve the win.
“It’s a lot of fun when we come out with a close win,” Webster said.
It’s something the Pirates haven’t had to do a lot this year.
“We haven’t had a lot of tight, close games,” Doug Miles said.
Ainsworth finished with 12 points to lead the Pirates and both Webster and Woolsey added 11. Cory Stover scored nine and provided his usual tough defense inside that included blocking two shots and altering several others.
Anderson had 14 points and Stice and Whittaker had nine each for the Spartans.
Webster said the close game is the type of contest Marshfield expects when the playoffs roll around in a few weeks.
While Marshfield is in first place, the Pirates will need to win on the road to stay there, since four of their final five league games are away from the Pirate Palace.
“I’m happy to go on the road,” Miles said. “We need to focus on the road. It’s good for us.”