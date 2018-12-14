COOS BAY — Marshfield boys basketball coach Doug Miles wanted his team to get tough games in the Les Schwab South Coast Holiday Tournament when he set up the bracket.
Mission accomplished.
The Pirates survived a wild finish to regulation Friday and beat Philomath 64-58 in overtime to advance to the championship game against La Salle Prep.
“This is what I wanted, two tough games to make us better,” Miles said.
The Pirates trailed much of the first three quarters, then led by as many as five in the fourth before Philomath came back. The lead changed hands three times in 35 seconds and the Pirates pulled even on a free throw by Grant Webster with 10 seconds to go. After Webster missed the second, Marshfield got the rebound, but couldn’t win it in regulation.
In overtime, the Pirates got it down low to Cory Stover for buckets on their first two possessions and Philomath never recovered.
“We just wanted to get it in to me and Web and get cheap buckets,” Stover said. “We executed well.”
After the Pirates struggled greatly at the line late in the fourth quarter, Jordy Miles hit four straight foul shots to keep Philomath at bay and secure the win in overtime.
“That was crazy for sure,” Stover said. “I’m glad we got to pull that one out.”
Philomath led by nine points in the first quarter and as many as eight late in the third before Marshfield surged back.
The Pirates got the last five points of the third, pulling within three on a 3-pointer by Grant Woolsey at the buzzer. Woolsey hit another 3 to start the fourth to maintain the momentum.
Mason Ainsworth hit five 3-pointers and matched Stover with a team-high 17 points. Webster, Jordy Miles and Woolsey added 10 each as the Pirates put five players in double figures.
Ainsworth’s fourth 3 gave the Pirates a five-point lead early in the fourth. But Michael Lundy hit his third 3-pointer for the Warriors and Ethan Manning scored to tie the game.
The Pirates went up four again on two free throws and then a bucket by Stover, but Philomath scored the next six points on hoops by Marshall Brattain, Manning and Ben Reams, going in front with 1:16 to go on Ream’s drive to the hoop.
Ainsworth’s final 3-pointer put the Pirates back in front with 55 seconds to go, but Calvin Snuggerud hit two free throws 10 seconds later to put the Warriors back up.
After Webster missed two free throws, the Warriors had a chance to add to the lead, but Lundy missed a one-and-one, setting up the final seconds of regulation.
Ainsworth’s long-range shooting proved critical.
“We’ve got a freshman who can do that — that’s such an asset,” Stover said.
So is Stover, pointed out Doug Miles, adding that the Pirates managed to survive the first half when he was on the bench for extended periods with two fouls.
“What a great weapon,” Miles said of Stover. “He’s improved so much.”
Stover said the coach told the players he wanted to beat Philomath for the first time, especially since he started his coaching career there as a junior varsity assistant when he was a student at Oregon State University.
Friday’s win certainly didn’t come easy, which was a tribute to the Warriors, Miles said.
“Nothing was easy,” he said. “Those guys are tough.
“Webster played his best game of the year, and Jordy, too, handling their pressure. It was a good team win. When we hit shots, we’re hard to beat.”
Manning scored 18 points and Lundy 14 for the Warriors, who meet Sisters in the third-place game.