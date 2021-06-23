Marshfield’s boys basketball team justified its selection to the Class 4A Elite 8 Showcase when the Pirates beat Gladstone 61-47 on Tuesday at Harrisburg to advance to the final four in the Bay Area.
Marshfield was scheduled to face Woodburn at 7 p.m. Thursday at North Bend High School for a spot in the state championship game Friday. Win or lose Thursday, the Pirates will play at 4:30 p.m. Friday, either in the championship game at Marshfield or third-place game at North Bend.
The Pirates grabbed the lead early against the Gladiators and stayed in front.
“I’m really proud of the players and their effort tonight,” Marshfield coach Casey McCord said. “We are excited for the opportunity to compete in the final four in the Bay Area this week.”
Marshfield led 19-11 through one quarter and 31-24 at the half and stretched the advantage in the final two quarters.
Mason Ainsworth scored 19 points, Monty Swinson added 16 and Pierce Davidson and Dom Montiel scored nine each for the Pirates.
“Monty hit big shot after big shot,” McCord said of Swinson, who drained four 3-pointers. “Mason handled the ball well and our defense was stifling at times.”
And when Gladstone was running out of time for a comeback, Marshfield was solid at the foul line.
“The guys did a great job of taking the air out of the ball and forcing Gladstone to foul down the stretch,” McCord said.
Marshfield bounced back from a loss to Junction City in the regular-season finale at home last week that denied the Pirates the Sky-Em League title. That meant Marshfield needed the selection committee to rank it among the top eight to go with the six league champions and one other at-large team.
Instead of a repeat shot at the Tigers in the semifinals, the Pirates get a shot at redemption against Woodburn, which got the other at-large bid to the Elite 8 Showcase and beat Junction City 48-45. Last year, Woodburn beat the Pirates 67-63 in overtime to clinch a spot in the state tournament, which ultimately was canceled just before beginning because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Woodburn has won 11 of its past 12 games, the only loss coming to Cascade, one of the other teams in the final four. The Cougars beat Klamath Union 55-41 on Tuesday and face Banks in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Thursday at North Bend. The Braves beat La Grande 62-54 Tuesday.
GIRLS
The final four includes three of the top four seeds after Tuesday’s quarterfinal matchups.
Top-ranked Philomath beat Corbett 73-41, No. 2 Hidden Valley beat Junction City 56-31 and No. 3 La Grande topped Madras 82-54. The exception was Valley Catholic, which won at Sky-Em League champion Cottage Grove 51-42.
Philomath meets Valley Catholic at 1 p.m. and Hidden Valley and La Grande battle at 3 p.m. Thursday at North Bend.