COOS BAY — The Marshfield boys basketball team needed a bounce back after its Civil War loss on Saturday.
And it got it. The Pirates got 18 points from Grant Woolsey and 11 each from Cory Stover and Grant Webster as they handled Elmira 63-39 Friday in a Sky-Em League boys basketball game.
“It’s a good comeback after a tough loss in an emotional game,” Woolsey said. “We were looking to bounce back and we were just excited after not having a game Tuesday.”
Elmira, which managed to beat North Bend earlier in the season, never got going from its preferred spot on the floor: outside the 3-point line. The Falcons shot just 2-of-15 from behind the arc, with both makes coming from Bryson Forsman, who led the Falcons with 17 points, in the second half with the result all but decided.
It was a concerted effort on the part of the Pirates, who worked hard to deny Elmira’s guards and make life difficult for them on the perimeter.
“Coach (Doug) Miles said they had a couple of shooters,” Woolsey said. “They ran a double screen to get the shooters open and we worked on that in practice of switching guys.”
Meanwhile, Woolsey got back in the scoring groove with his 18 points. He hit a 3-pointer to start the game, one of two for the senior, and was aggressive driving to the basket and drawing fouls. Of those 18 points, eight came at the free throw line.
Woolsey wasn’t necessarily in a scoring rut, so to speak. Instead, he was working on not taking bad shots and, as he said, trying to get others involved in the offense which has steadily improved over the course of the season.
Woolsey was both more aggressive with his dribble drives and assertive taking shots Friday night.
“We run a lot of motion which allows the ball to get to the shooters, but sometimes you have to force the ball to the shooters,” Miles said. “We were doing a good job of that. He was a lot more aggressive tonight.”
Webster, too, was more assertive on the offensive end, hitting a second-quarter 3 ball as Marshfield used a 12-0 run to stretch out what was a three-point lead after the first quarter.
By hitting those early perimeter shots, Marshfield stretched out the Elmira defense, giving Stover more room to work. Nine of his 11 points came in the second half with the Falcons having to respect those outside looks.
“When (Woolsey) starts hitting 3s, Mason (Ainsworth) starts hitting 3s, Jordy’s attacking, then Cory’s going one-on-one against guys,” Miles said.
Marshfield lead 12-9 after the first quarter, then used that 12-0 spurt over the first five and a half minutes of the second quarter to build a 24-9 lead.
Elmira battled back with an 8-2 run to cut the lead back to single digits at 26-17 shortly before halftime.
But it was the closest Elmira came to the Pirates.
A Stover basket and two Woolsey free throws in the middle of the third quarter stretched the lead back out to 14 at 35-21, then Marshfield used a 14-4 run in the fourth quarter to build its comfortable cushion.
“The thing about Elmira, (Falcons coach Nick German) gets so much out of those guys,” Miles said. “And they just work it until they get a good look. And we really didn’t give them a lot of good looks tonight.”
Marshfield hosts second-place Marist Catholic on Tuesday at 5:45 p.m.