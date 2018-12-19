Marshfield’s boys basketball team battled into the final minutes against one of the top high school teams in Alaska before losing to host Wasilla, 48-38, on the opening day of the Doc Larson’s Roundball Classic on Wednesday.
The Pirates trailed by just three points after a 3-pointer by Grant Woolsey and a free throw by Grant Webster and had a chance to get closer but couldn’t score.
Wasilla took control again when Kody Campbell hit a 3-pointer and the Pirates did not score again.
Marshfield coach Doug Miles said that the team played well, but missed a big chance for a win.
“We just missed a lot of shots that we should have made,” he said.
The Pirates also didn’t adjust well to how physical the officials were allowing both teams to play, he said.
“Overall, we executed,” he said. “You know, we did some really good things. We just have to learn how to finish games and be the aggressor.”
Overall, though, it was a good start to the tournament, the loss notwithstanding.
“I’m proud of the way we played,” Miles said. “We’re taking steps and getting better, and that was a pretty good team.”
Webster led Marshfield with 11 points and Woolsey added eight. Cory Stover scored seven inside, but was hounded all game by the Warriors’ collapsing defense.
Luke Devine had 14 points and Daniel Headdings 11 for the Warriors.
Marshfield plays another of the top teams in Alaska on Thursday when the Pirates face Dimond.
They have an off day on Friday, when they are going to go ice fishing and visit the training facility of an Iditarod champion.
BUTTE FALLS 50, REEDSPORT 42: The Loggers topped the visiting Brave to stay unbeaten on the season.
Devon Malcom scored 21 points and Colby Wood 17 for the Loggers in the win.
Reedsport got 23 points from Leo Voepel and 15 from Javier Analco. But the Brave played the final three quarters without Dallas McGill, who turned an ankle and was out for the rest of the game.
Reedsport hosts Mapleton on Thursday and then has a break for a week.
GOLD BEACH 62, ILLINOIS VALLEY 52: The Panthers got their fourth win in a row by beating the visiting Cougars.
Eli Holcomb had 21 points, Brandon Seuser-Smith 19 and Jonny Moore 11 in the win.
Girls
REEDSPORT 44, BUTTE FALLS 27: The Brave dominated the second half to beat the host Loggers.
Reedsport led 16-14 at halftime before pulling away.
Paige Hausmann-Noel scored 27 points to lead Reedsport in the win and Makenzie Seeley added six.
Alyssa Watanabe scored six points for Butte Falls.
ILLINOIS VALLEY 52, GOLD BEACH 25: Aarika Brooks had 19 points and Alexis Navarro added 15 as the Cougars won in Gold Beach.
Brianna Seuser-Smith had seven points to lead the Panthers, who were tied 6-all after the first quarter before the Cougars pulled away.