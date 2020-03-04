COOS BAY — For Marshfield’s basketball team, everything starts with Marty and Mason.
There’s Marty — head coach Marty Stallard — who is nearing five decades as a coach and is in his first year with the Marshfield boys. There’s Mason — sophomore point guard Mason Ainsworth — who is a threat every time he touches the ball and is in his first year starting for the Pirates.
Marty is a basketball traditionalist. The embodiment of old school, he loves to see nothing more than team defense, ball movement and hard work.
“The way that I coach, they either buy-in or they leave. The strong survive and some people perceive it as maybe you’re too hard on them or whatever,” said Stallard before the season started. “Kids like discipline and they like to work hard but they just don’t know it.”
Mason is a basketball, well, whatever the opposite of traditionalist is. The embodiment of the modern era of basketball, he loves to delight the crowd with his crossovers, fire away off-balanced shots and score in isolation. It has all led to him becoming the highest scoring player on the second highest scoring Class 4A team in the state.
“I totally think that every time you don’t take a shot that’s a missed chance,” Ainsworth said recently. “I’ve had many nights this season when I’ve been off and nights where I’ve knocked down shots. I just try to not let it get to my head.”
Seemingly opposed in how they view the game, this duo mixed with the rest of the contributing members of the Marshfield team has kept the Pirates playing at a high level. After winning three Sky-Em league titles in as many seasons, the Pirates have battled right back into contention with an entirely new batch of players and a new coach.
Marshfield finished second in the league this season, receiving a play-in bye, and now prepare for the first round of the playoffs on Friday at 6 p.m. in Woodburn.
“I thought we were either going to be towards the bottom or towards the top (of the league). I was hoping we were going to be towards the top,” said Stallard. “So far we’ve competed.”
This sophomore-centric squad — eight sophomores on the team, including three starters — has shown ability to hang with the top teams in state (see: two close losses against No. 1 Marist Catholic and one against No. 3 North Marion) but also dropped a game against No. 27 Elmira and squeaked out a three-point win over No. 20 Siuslaw.
“There are times that we can play with any team in the state. And then there are times that we can play with the other part of the state,” said Stallard.
When at their best, the No. 13 Pirates have been a combination of Ainsworth looking unstoppable while the team has run at least some semblance of offense. All while the team is engaged on the defensive end.
The key to this has been the play of what Stallard has referred to as the team’s big three in Ainsworth and other sophomores Pierce Davidson and Dom Montiel. Davidson can be a threat inside on both sides of the ball in addition to the ability to knock down 3-pointers from all over. Montiel has shown a knack for crashing to the lane at a moment’s notice and can have impactful games that result in a 20-point performance or a single-digit scoring night with a full stat-line.
“When me and Mase can facilitate and trust everyone, I think that’s when I think we’re going to be at our best. Just for everyone to hit shots and step up big, just the level of trust that we had. That’s what is big for us,” said Montiel after Marshfield defeated Junction City in a league playoff game for the Sky-Em's No. 2 seed to the playoffs.
Filling out the rest of the starting lineup has been lone junior Noah Niblett, who can lock down on defense and can surprise opponents on offense when they are locked on the other offensive threats, and the lone senior in the rotation Landon Ginn-Forsberg.
After spending time throughout his high school career on the bench, Ginn-Forsberg, a defensive minded wing, has found his role on the team.
“I’ve been around a lot of kids and he’s had one of the best motors I’ve ever seen,” said Stallard. “Here is a kid that comes out there and gives 110% at practice and 110% on the court. He doesn’t know anything but going full speed.”
Despite never finding much varsity playing time in his first three seasons, Ginn-Forsberg never contemplated leaving basketball. He kept working and would pick up loose minutes at the end of games last season and has now been at the core of the team’s defensive identity this season. Finding his role as he is surrounded by underclassmen, he has been able to see his team grow throughout the year.
“I think for the season as a whole it’s a learning experience for us,” said Ginn-Forsberg. “For me it’s very different because for three years of high school I was not the leader and even now I gravitate towards the leadership role but so (do) these young guys. So I’m looking up to them at the same time which is a new dynamic but I really enjoy it.”
In the final stretch of the season, the Pirates have been able to put these pieces together and found a late run of success after a lull during the middle of the year.
“(Against Junction City) it was more balanced than we’ve ever played, really, this whole season,” said Ainsworth. “A lot of these guys like the older guys had never played with the younger guys until this year, we never had that unity. So I think especially getting into the playoffs like this we wanted to come together more as a team than we had before.”
The Pirates are now focused on Woodburn in the short-term. The No. 6 Bulldogs most recently rolled over Siuslaw 60-39 in the play-in round but the team, just like the Pirates, has stumbled in a few games throughout the season.
As Marshfield looks to make a trip to the state tournament in Forest Grove for the third year in a row, the Pirates also know that this team has a chance to be right with the top teams in state for the next two seasons.
“I think we’re just living in the moment right now,” said Davidson. “Soak up as much as we can, learn as much as we can and just keep going. But the next few years should be pretty fun.”