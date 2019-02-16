BEAVERTON — It was a day of bests for Marshfield in the Class 4A-3A-2A-1A state swimming championships Saturday at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center.
The Pirates had personal bests throughout the day, which all added up to the best team finish in school history for the Marshfield boys and a first individual title after numerous runner-up finishes for senior standout Anna Hutchins.
Marshfield’s boys finished second and Hutchins and the girls tied for fourth, meaning both teams brought trophies back to the Bay Area.
“What a day,” Marshfield coach Kathe McNutt said. “I’m very excited.
“It’s a fun way for this group to go out.”
Marshfield had a dynamic senior class that gradually improved its showing at state each year until Saturday’s phenomenal performance.
“I’m so excited,” said AJ Kliewer, who finished second in both the 100-yard breaststroke and the 200-yard individual medley. “We get a banner (in the gym) this year. We get a second-place trophy.”
Kliewer, Connor Fromm, Brian Place and Frankie Figueroa, all seniors, teamed to place second in both the 200 freestyle relay (breaking their own school record set a week earlier) and the 400 freestyle relay. That helped boost the Pirates to second place in the team race behind Newport.
“After the 400 relay, all the guys, we huddled up and we just started crying,” Kliewer said. “We were so happy.”
Fromm also finished third in the 200 freestyle and fourth in the butterfly — one spot in front of Place. Zach Randle was fourth in the 500 freestyle, helping the Pirates amass 46 points. Far behind champion Newport (90), but comfortably ahead of third-place La Grande (33).
“I couldn’t be more proud of my guys and Anna,” Fromm said. “I was hoping to do a little better in the 100 fly, but the relays made up for it.”
Marshfield placed in all three relays, which gave the team a boost since they count double for points.
The quartet of Place, Figueroa, Aaron Hutchins and Josh Olson finished fifth in the opening medley relay (a slight improvement to 1 minute, 50.81 seconds), giving the Pirates a good boost right off the bat.
Fromm dropped more than a second off his preliminary time in the 200 freestyle, finishing in 1:48.42. And then Kliewer extended a phenomenal final two weeks to his high school career by clocking 2:02.66, just off his preliminary time, in the individual medley.
The Fromm (56.15) and Place (56.50) matched or just improved their preliminary times in the butterfly.
After the effort by Randle in the 500 Freestyle (he nearly matched his best with a time of 5:11.86), Place, Kliewer, Figueroa and Fromm re-set their school record in the 200 freestyle relay, dropping the time to 1:33.19.
By then it was clear Marshfield would finish second, but the Pirates still finished in style with Kliewer’s effort of 1:01.85, a new best, in the breaststroke and the closing relay’s time of 3:26.03, another improvement for the squad.
“It made it more emotional — it was our last chance to do our very best,” Fromm said.
Hutchins also had a lifetime best while winning the 200 freestyle in 1:53.88, helping spark the Pirates to their girls trophy.
“It was a fun race,” Hutchins said after edging Lydia Bartlett of Sisters. “I couldn’t ask for a better opponent than Lydia. It really came down to who got their hand to the wall first.”
Kady Cooley was fifth in the 200 freestyle (2:05.34).
Hutchins later finished second in the 500 freestyle with a time (5:06.48) a full four seconds faster than the preliminaries.
That set the table for Marshfield’s two relays, which helped the Pirates pull into a tie with Tillamook for fourth place.
The 200 freestyle relay of Cooley, Paige Kirchner, Bree Billeter and Hutchins finished fourth in 1:45.92 (they swam 1:47.47 in the prelims Friday). And Cooley, Kirchner, Hutchins and Mira Matthews finished fourth in the 400 freestyle relay (3:49.78).
As is always the case, Hutchins was quicker to talk about her teammates than herself.
“These incoming freshmen and sophomores have worked so hard,” she said. “I am so proud of them. My mind is blown. I am so in awe of them.
“And the boys. They worked so hard. It’s an honor to be part of.”
It was extra sweet for the Pirates to share the excitement with McNutt, who said this was clearly the most successful state meet in terms of accomplishments by both the boys and girls.
“She started coaching us ever since we were little,” Fromm said. “She’s always cared so much about us.
“She puts the team ahead of herself.”
Sweet Home won the girls team title with 69 points, while Catlin Gabel had 50, La Grande 32 and the Pirates and Tillamook 26.