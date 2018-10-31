Marshfield’s boys soccer team was eliminated from the Class 4A playoffs Tuesday when the Pirates lost 6-0 to top-ranked Phoenix in the first round.
“It was a tough game,” Marshfield coach Drew Jones said. “Phoenix came out with a lot of pressure early, and when we made mistakes, they capitalized.”
Phoenix got on the board with two goals barely more than two minutes apart by Bryson Flenner and Victor Martinez, in the ninth and 11th minutes. Flenner, who assisted on the goal by Martinez, went on to score another goal in the first half and a third in the second to complete a hat trick.
“We dug a hole and it was tough to get out,” Jones said. “The whole first half, Phoenix kept applying pressure and we were down 4-0 at the break.”
Marshfield played better in the second half.
“We started creating chances and moving the ball,” Jones said. “We were unable to break them down and we gave up two more in the final 20.”
Jones said Pedro Casas played well, especially in the second half, and that Gage Hammond also had a strong match for Marshfield.
The team also had a good team dinner after the match.
“We did sing a very nice rendition of Happy Birthday to a little girl named Sadie at the Olive Garden,” Jones said. “It was not as good as a goal, but it was nice.”
The loss ended a strong season for the Pirates, who finished second in the Sky-Em League.
Phoenix will be home again Saturday against Sky-Em champion Marist Catholic, which also won its first-round game Tuesday, 2-0 over North Valley.
Brookings-Harbor 4, Rogue River 0: The Bruins advanced to the quarterfinals in the Class 3A-2A-1A playoffs with the home win.
Jair Valdovinos had a hat trick and Fabian Villa also scored a goal.
The Bruins host Riverside in the quarterfinals on Saturday.