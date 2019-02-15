BEAVERTON — Marshfield’s boys positioned themselves for the best finish in school history at the Class 4A-3A-2A-1A state swim meet on Friday with a strong day in qualifying.
The Pirates got all three relays into the finals and had four boys qualify for six individual events, including several high seeds.
All scoring comes Saturday at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center.
Marshfield likely won’t be able to keep up with powerhouse Newport, but the Pirates are in great shape to finish second, something no boys team has achieved in school history.
Barring disqualifications for false starts or other errors, the Pirates will score in eight of the 11 events (Newport has finalists in 10 of the 11 events, including four in the 500 freestyle).
AJ Kliewer qualified second in both the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard breaststroke for the Pirates. Connor Fromm was third in both the 200 freestyle and butterfly and Brian Place was fifth in the butterfly. Zach Randle qualified third in the 500 freestyle.
Marshfield also qualified second in the 400 freestyle relay with the group of Place, Kliewer, Fromm and Frankie Figueroa.
That same quartet qualified third in what should be a great 200 freestyle relay, with the top three teams separated by less than a second in qualifying.
And Figueroa, Place, Aaron Hutchins and Josh Olson qualified fourth in the medley relay.
For the girls, Anna Hutchins qualified second in the 200 freestyle and third in the 500 freestyle for the Pirates and Kady Cooley was fifth in the 200 freestyle to also reach the final.
Marshfield advanced both freestyle relays, with the 400 freestyle relay of Hutchins, Cooley, Mira Matthews and Paige Kirchner qualifying third and the 200 freestyle relay of Cooley, Hutchins, Kirchner and Bree Billeter qualifying sixth.