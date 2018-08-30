As the clock at Vic Adams Field expired with the visiting Marshfield Pirates about to claim a historic win, Pirates coach Drew Jones turned to his team and implored them to take it easy, to have some class, that this is just one non-league win.
But the players, now trying to be as excited as possible within that constraint, celebrated a 1-0 victory in this season’s only Civil War, Miguel Flores’ 43rd-minute laser the difference.
“Last year we ended the streak of losing, but this year we got the win,” Flores said.
“Getting that first one’s big,” Jones added. “We got Miguel scoring, he needed it. And you always want to beat the crosstown rival.”
In previous Civil Wars, North Bend’s expected physicality threw the skilled and athletic Pirates off, forcing a mentality of retribution rather than consistency.
Thursday night, through a tough and even first half, Marshfield started to get away from its pace-and-space system and started trying to match North Bend’s physicality, which is a recipe Jones knows all too well and dislikes the taste.
“They’re teenage boys. That’s what they want to do,” Jones said. “But at halftime I said, ‘Guys, you gotta settle down. Play our way.’ I thought Pedro Casas, who was our captain today, did a great job in the middle of the field, keeping guys in control — especially in the second half.”
Finally, the persistence paid off in the 43rd minute.
Flores, Marshfield's left wing, chased a long through ball from the midfield and was first to it, initially charging toward the corner. But he got the defender on his inside hip and spun back inside, finding a hole in the defense.
“It was a great cut-in by (Flores),” Bulldogs keeper Nathan Monohon said. “He has that great cut. He’s always been able to do that over the past few years. We knew he was gonna do that and he was able to get a good shot right into the corner just out of my reach.
“Great shot, bottom corner.”
His missile made it through traffic and got on Monohon quickly. The North Bend goalie got a late read on it due to the traffic in the box, and his dive came up short as Flores’ shot shook the far corner of the net.
“When I look up and see it going in the net, it’s the best feeling in the world,” Flores said.
Flores’ goal hopefully breaks the ice for the Pirates and its junior wing, both of which struggled to put one away thus far in the young season.
“We weren’t able to get a goal in our first two games,” Flores said. “We finally cracked that nut. We’re good to go now. We know we can score, we can play good.”
Flores turned to the Vic Adams Stadium crowd, arms high above him, as his teammates mobbed him after the Pirates pulled ahead of their paradoxically bitter, yet friendly, rivals.
“We keep it pretty civil, these kids are friends off the field,” Jones said with Flores and Monohon posing for a picture behind him. “For the first time in a while they get a little jab at their buddy.”
North Bend was without two key members, sophomore midfielder Daylen Brown and junior midfielder Adam Wood, and offensive duties largely fell to foreign exchange student Matt Silva.
The speedster got behind Marshfield’s defense a handful of times and beat the Pirate defense on the dribble on several other occasions, nearly scoring two goals that obviously would have changed the result.
In the 28th minute, he nearly opened the scoring when his hooking strike was only redirected at its peak by Arturo Ledesma, then Kaleb King’s follow somehow stayed out.
Drew Phillips crossed one to a sliding Ryan Duryee in the 22nd minute and he sent it off the football crossbar, just too high for a goal.
In the 39th minute Silva nearly chased down a long goal kick by Monohon but Ledesma, who is splitting time between Marshfield's football and soccer teams this fall and was in goal in place of Jose Ramirez on Thursday, got there first.
Silva seemingly had the equalizer right after Flores’ eventual game-winner but it hit the far post and harmlessly rolled away, the ensuing corner kick yielding nothing.
Even so, the effort was a stark improvement from earlier outings, giving reason for optimism.
“If you watch our Tuesday game to now, crazy improvement,” Monohon said. “You probably wouldn’t recognize the same team. Really, that’s what we’re looking for. Especially going into league here.”
Ramirez had to sit out Thursday's match after a late red card in Marshfield's loss to Brookings-Harbor early in the week, but will be back for the Pirates' next match, Sept. 8 against Astoria in Newport. North Bend hosts Cascade the same day at 4 p.m.