COOS BAY — In the third meeting of the Marshfield boys and Junction City, it was the Pirates making a statement with a 69-50 win on Monday night.
After splitting the season series — including a poor Marshfield showing at home the last time the teams squared off — second place in the Sky-Em League was on the line in the final matchup between the teams as part of the league playoffs. On Monday, the Pirates were able to pair strong offensive performances up and down the lineup with defensive intensity to secure a win and earn a spot in the round of 16 of the state tournament.
“We played well. First half we played really well. Second half we had our moments where we sputtered and spurted but you know, we persevered and we did some good things and we pulled it out,” said Marshfield head coach Marty Stallard.
“I’m really proud of the effort we had in the first half — I was proud of our whole effort, the whole night. We were in tune, we were competitive and we competed the whole time.”
Across the board the Marshfield boys emphasized that this was a game in which the Pirates played as a team.
“It was more balanced than we’ve ever played, really, this whole season,” said senior Landon Ginn-Forsberg.
That was on display throughout the first half as seven different players scored. While it all starts with Marshfield’s leading scorer Mason Ainsworth, who had 20 points on the night, shots were coming from all over early.
With a 17-14 lead after one quarter, the Pirates opened up the game in the second quarter behind a 13-0 run to start the period.
“It was a whole different game from last time we played here. We couldn’t hit shots last time, our defense was terrible and today everything started to click,” said Marshfield’s Dom Montiel, who opened the quarter with back-to-back buckets. Montiel finished with 16 points.
While Marshfield’s defense held Junction City to two-of-13 shooting and six points in the quarter, the Pirates got an extra boost on offense from Ezra Waterman off the bench. Waterman went three-of-three from the field in the quarter for seven of his nine points.
“I think it’s good momentum for the team when everybody is knocking down shots and everything like that, it feels super good. It helps a lot,” said Ainsworth.
The Pirates had a 42-20 lead early in the third quarter — their biggest lead of the night — before Junction City tried to start a rally. The Tigers put together an 11-2 scoring run to trail by 13 points, but never got closer than that for the rest of the game. Leading the offense for Junction City was Riley Sangermano who had 23 points, including 17 in the second half.
As Junction City tried to find another run in the fourth quarter, Marshfield’s Pierce Davidson knocked down a 3-pointer, shortly followed by an Ainsworth three-point play, to stretch the lead back out.
Davidson finished with 10 points while Ginn-Forsberg had eight and Erasto Jimenez four.
“That’s team offense and that’s what you want to strive for. You know, when you play like that and you have five guys that can score and you’ve got people that are scoring rather than one, you’re pretty hard to defend and pretty hard to beat,” said Stallard.
Marshfield now has a break in the schedule until a road playoff game on March 7. The Pirates might play a friendly with another school in a different classification as a final tune-up before the playoffs. But regardless, Stallard is ready to get back to work.
“We’ll take tomorrow off and then we’ll come back in and, depending if we get a game or not, and if not we’ll start like we did at the beginning of the season,” he said. “Go a week or so and then get ready for a playoff game.”
Junction City, meanwhile, will have to win a play-in game against an opponent yet to be determined to get a shot in the round of 16.