COOS BAY — Defense kept Marshfield’s boys basketball team in front of Elmira during the first half and when the Pirates finally started making shots, they cruised to a 65-44 win over the Falcons.
Shortly after the game ended, the Pirates got good news when Siuslaw beat Junction City in overtime 43-37. That left Marshfield and Junction City in a tie for second in the league standings, and the Pirates hold the tiebreaker edge, since they have a higher spot in the Oregon School Activities Association power rankings (No. 14 to No. 15).
Players battle for a rebound Tuesday as Marshfield plays Elmira at Marshfield High School.
With Marshfield holding the No. 2 seed to the league playoffs, Junction City will host Siuslaw on Friday night, with the winner visiting Marshfield on Saturday for the league’s second berth to the Class 4A playoffs.
The Siuslaw-Junction City result wouldn’t have mattered if Marshfield hadn’t beaten Elmira, reversing the result from the teams’ first meeting.
And for a half Tuesday, the outcome was in jeopardy as Marshfield struggled greatly with its shooting.
The Pirates went just 4-for-23 (17 percent) in the opening two periods, and two of those were fast-break baskets after steals.
Fortunately, the Pirates were able to draw frequent fouls and made 15 of 23 free throws in the first half to build a 23-19 edge on the scoreboard.
“We were able to drive to the hoop a lot,” said Landon Ginn-Forsberg, one of three seniors, along with Erasto Jimenez and Josiah Niblett, honored before their final regular-season game at the Pirate Palace. “Creating that contact helps to get to the line and the free throws make up for (poor shooting).”
Ginn-Forsberg had 12 points in the first half, including making eight straight free throws. He also had three steals, converting two of them into baskets.
“Landon got us started,” Marshfield coach Marty Stallard said. “Those transition baskets and those hustle plays make a lot of difference.”
Despite Marshfield’s struggles on offense, Stallard was pleased with the defense throughout.
“We played hard defensively,” he said. “The second half, we made baskets.”
The Pirates blew the game open in the third period, when Pierce Davidson, Noah Niblett and Mason Ainsworth combined to score 24 of the Pirates’ 28 points.
Overall, Marshfield went 14-for-25 from the floor in the second half.
The big third period gave Marshfield a 20-point lead going to the fourth and the Pirates stayed well in front the rest of the way.
Ginn-Forsberg and Ainsworth finished with 16 points, while Niblett had 10 and Davidson nine. Dom Montiel added eight points, 10 rebounds and four steals.
Bryson Forsman led Elmira with 13 points and Christian Davis added 10.
The win was a big boost for Marshfield, which relies heavily on sophomores and upperclassmen who saw little varsity time last season.
“It gives us momentum and confidence going into the league playoffs,” Ginn-Forsberg said. “Confidence is a big thing as young as we are.”