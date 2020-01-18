NORTH BEND — Landon Ginn-Forsberg said he always assumes the worst, which is why he was in position to score the winning basket in Marshfield’s thrilling 57-55 Civil War basketball victory over North Bend on Saturday night.
The Bulldogs had tied the game on a jumper by Chase Platt with 20 seconds to go.
North Bend students cheer Saturday during a boys basketball game against Marshfield.
After a timeout, the Bulldogs had bottled up Marshfield star Mason Ainsworth, keeping him from getting a good look at the basket. He passed to Dom Montiel, who put up a jumper that never had a chance to go in, missing the basket completely and falling right into the hands of Ginn-Forsberg for the game-winning put-back at the buzzer.
“I see a ball go up, I assume it’s not going in,” Ginn-Forsberg said. “I want it to go in. If it doesn’t I want to be there.”
The hoop put an end to a thrilling game between the rivals, one that saw six lead changes in the fourth quarter and a combined 18 made 3-pointers between the two teams, including one heave from three-quarters of the court by Marshfield’s Ainsworth at the buzzer to end the first period.
“Close games are always super fun,” said Marshfield’s Pierce Davidson, who made five of his six attempts from 3-point range and scored 17 points, to match Ainsworth for game-high honors.
“I think it was a great experience,” said Garrison Mateski, who had 16 points for the Bulldogs. “It’s always fun playing them.”
Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, the end result was an eighth straight loss, while Marshfield won for the seventh time in eight outings.
Marshfield coach Marty Stallard wasn’t surprised by who scored the winning points.
“That guy is in the right place all the time,” he said of Ginn-Forsberg. “You can’t discount hustle. That guy goes 110 percent.”
The thrilling conclusion ended a game that at one point appeared headed to a Marshfield blowout before the Bulldogs got consecutive 3-pointers by Platt, Mateski and Brady Messner to end the first half and pull North Bend within 28-27.
Marshfield scored the first five points of the third period, but North Bend quickly caught up and neither team led by more than three points the rest of the way.
North Bend’s last lead was 49-47 on a bucket by Platt with 3:05 to go. Davidson hit his final 3-pointer on the next possession.
While the 6-foot-5 sophomore has been a defensive force inside for Marshfield, he gave the Pirates a huge boost with his outside shooting Saturday.
“I’ve always been able to shoot,” Davidson said, adding that his usual tendency is to “facilitate and get my teammates the ball.”
Montiel added 13 points for Marshfield and had a monster game rebounding with 17 boards (the Pirates had a 43-27 edge in rebounds).
But North Bend repeatedly came back, with Messner throwing a great pass to Maddox Mateski for one hoop and then hitting a jumper of his own for another basket. Marshfield didn’t help itself at the line, shooting just 6-for-16 in the second half, and that enabled Platt to hit the game-tying shot setting up the final dramatic moments.
Marshfield came through in the end, though, gaining a boost in its final nonleague game before embarking on the bulk of the Sky-Em League schedule Tuesday at home against Cottage Grove.
“It’s very important (to win),” Ginn-Forsberg said, adding that the close game was a plus. “It means more to us than if we blew them out by 30.”
The Pirates had to play well because North Bend gave them a great game.
“They played exceptional tonight,” Stallard said. “They shot the ball well.”
North Bend coach Bill Callaway said it was part of the progression of his squad.
“I think they are playing better every night out,” he said. “They have that Bulldog tenacity. They are staying with it, not letting go.”
The Bulldogs made a total of 10 3-pointers, from six different players — Messner had four on the way to 16 points.
“We shot better,” Callaway said. “That was big.”
North Bend ran its offense well, getting open shots no matter what defense Marshfield tried. The Bulldogs only had seven turnovers, and three of those were when players were whistled for charging fouls early in the third period.
“If they keep working hard, keep persevering and fighting, I think we’ll see good things,” Callaway said.
Both coaches agreed it was a great game, with big crowds for both schools adding to the environment.
“This is the atmosphere you want for this game,” Callaway said. “I think we should play (each other) twice a year.”
“It was a good high school game,” Stallard added. “It was a great crowd.”
North Bend has its bye in the league schedule Tuesday and travels to Churchill on Friday.