COOS BAY — Marshfield’s boys basketball team has built up an impressive collection of wins against top Class 4A teams.
The latest came Saturday night, when the Pirates adjusted to the unconventional offense by Newport and beat the Cubs 60-46.
“That’s a really good team,” Marshfield coach Doug Miles said following the win, which came as part of a special family day for the Pirates. “They run their stuff so well.”
Newport does a great job spreading the floor and finding shooters open from long range and the Cubs started hot from behind the arc, hitting five of their seven 3-pointers in the first quarter while taking a 15-13 lead.
But Newport cooled off from there as Marshfield’s defense adjusted and the Pirates put four players in double figures to pull away for the victory.
“All our defense since kindergarten is help and recover,” Miles said of the Pirates’ typical style. “It’s hard to teach ‘stay on your guy.’”
But that was a necessity Saturday against the Cubs’ system.
“They have four shooters on the floor all the time,” Miles said.
All 21 of Newport’s points in the first half came on 3-pointers and the Cubs didn’t make a conventional two-point shot until more than halfway through the third quarter.
But after the hot start, Newport went just 6-for-27 from 3-point range the final three quarters, and two of those makes came in the final seconds.
The game was tied early in the third quarter, but Marshfield broke it open with an 8-0 run that included two 3-pointers of its own, by Grant Woolsey and Mason Ainsworth, a freshman making his first start.
An 11-0 run in the fourth quarter put the game out of reach.
Jacob Carpenter led the Pirates with 13 points, several coming off great passes from teammate Grant Webster on fast breaks. Cory Stover added 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Jordy Miles scored 11 and grabbed seven rebounds, with four assists. And Ainsworth recovered from a slow shooting start to finish with 10 points, all in the second half.
“After I hit the first shot, I got a little confidence,” Ainsworth said.
Marshfield improved to 6-3 on the season, including wins over defending state champion Seaside and Philomath. Add Newport, which beat Marshfield at the state tournament last year and has a win over the Pirates’ new Sky-Em League rival Marist, to that list.
“I think we played really well,” Carpenter said.
The Pirates were coming off a trip to Alaska where they had two losses to top teams from that state before winning their finale.
“The last game, the second half we started playing how we do,” Carpenter said. “It carried really well into this game.
“From here on, it’s going to get better.”
Carpenter said Saturday’s win was a quality victory.
“This was a big game for us,” Carpenter said. “Newport beat us in the state tournament last year. That put a little edge in us.”
Marshfield has what should be a few more good games before starting league play, starting Wednesday at North Marion, which is ranked No. 3 despite a 6-5 record because of a difficult preseason schedule that includes two losses to California schools.
Then it’s the Sky-Em/Skyline Crossover when the Pirates should get both Henley and Klamath Union, which hadn’t yet played an Oregon school.
The Pirates are building good momentum.
“I feel good about how we’ve been playing,” Ainsworth said. “Wins against those 4A teams feels nice.”