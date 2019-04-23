COOS BAY — This offseason, Marshfield’s baseball team focused on its pitchers throwing strikes and pitching to contact. Strikeouts are cool, they figured, but outs are the main aim.
Tuesday against Siuslaw, Cam Olson did all that, racking up 15 strikeouts in a two-hit shutout of the Vikings, part of a 6-0 win in a Sky Em League game at Marshfield High School.
“I felt great, and I’ve felt great all league,” Olson said. “I mean, I’ve just been pounding the strike zone. I give all credit to our pitching coach, Coach James. He’s helped me so much since last year.”
It might seem like with those 15 strikeouts that Olson had dominant stuff, was pitching at the edges of the strike zone and had the Siuslaw hitters wildly off balance. But only some of that is true.
Olson’s stuff was good. He changed speed well and mixed in breaking stuff when he needed to. But that was it. Mostly, he pitched near the top of the strike zone, challenging Siuslaw's hitters with his fastball, daring them to see how far they could hit it.
And it worked.
Olson struck out five of the first six hitters he faced, mostly on fastballs, settling into a groove that lasted for all seven innings.
He only walked two — one in the third and another in the fifth — and gave up just two hits: an infield single by Jared Northrup to lead off the sixth and a line drive to center by Gabe Simington with one out in the seventh.
Siuslaw got two runners on in the third inning, but it was the only frame where the Vikings had more than one base runner. No Viking ever made it past second.
“We noticed that they were struggling to time up the fastball,” Olson said. “We decided as a pitching staff that we were gonna keep pounding the strike zone. If they start hitting it, then we’ll work in the off-speed.”
It was a performance on the mound that has been consistent from the lone Marshfield senior.
Two weeks ago, when Marshfield hosted Cottage Grove, the Pirates wasted another stellar outing from Olson when he tired late and the bullpen couldn’t hold the lead in a 7-6 loss.
Then he battled league-leading Elmira before running out of pitches in a game the Falcons eventually won 3-2 in nine innings.
This time, Olson did it himself, keeping the Vikings off the board with an absolutely top-notch outing.
“He did a great job,” Marshfield coach Floyd Montiel said. “The crazy thing is, he wasn’t high on first-pitch strikes, but he was able to battle back in the count the whole time.”
Marshfield’s offense did enough.
Logan Peck had three hits and scored the only run Marshfield needed in the bottom of the third. Tandy Martin doubled to lead off the fourth and later scored on an error after a wild pitch when the throw to get him at third skipped into right field. Dom Montiel singled (he was at-bat when Martin scored) and the freshman shortstop drove in Trace James, who had previously walked. Olson himself drove in a run with a single in the fourth, plating Montiel with a shot past Siuslaw second baseman Clay Kramer.
But it wasn’t a perfect offensive day, merely a good-enough one.
Marshfield managed to chase Siuslaw starter Caleb Hennessee after it scored three runs in the fourth off the hard-throwing Viking, as Siuslaw switched to finesse right-hander Northrup out of the bullpen.
It was a tough adjustment to make from Hennessee’s heavy fastball to Northrup’s curve.
“We couldn’t get on him,” Floyd Montiel said of the adjustment to Northrup. “Tomorrow we get back to work and get in the cages and get better.”
After that fourth inning, Marshfield led 4-0, riding Olson’s gem. Marshfield had a great chance to blow it open in the fifth when Martin and James both singled with one out, then moved up on a balk when Northrup thought about picking off with James on the move but paused and threw to third.
An error, in which a grounder was fielded cleanly in the infield but somehow popped out of Kramer’s hand, allowed James to score, but Northrup stranded Martin at third and pinch hitter Jason Hinds, who reached on that earlier error, at second.
Ryan Knight scored in the sixth inning after he reached on an error, stole second, moved to third on a Henley Cleveland single and scored on another error.
“We need to start getting a little nastier with our at-bats,” Montiel said. “That’s what we need to work on: get in attack mode and being the aggressor just not the guys who are getting thrown to.”
Olson then slammed the door in the seventh, giving Marshfield its first win since beating Marist Catholic 6-5 a week and a half ago.
“We’ll take a win, absolutely,” Montiel said. “We’ve been in them. Friday was a different story, but besides that we’ve had a lot of one-run, two-run games. Just right there, just couldn’t get over the hump there. We’ll take a win any day. Whether it’s a one-run win or a seven-run (win), whatever. We’ll take the dub.”
Marshfield visits Cottage Grove in a doubleheader on Friday to try to exact some revenge for that earlier collapse. First pitch for the opener is set for 3 p.m.