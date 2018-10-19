EUGENE — After the first defensive drive Friday night, the Marshfield Pirates appeared to be in trouble.
The passing tandem of Max Campbell and Hagan Stephenson of Marist Catholic were nearly unstoppable, carving up the Pirates secondary en route to a 10-play drive and an easy touchdown. But the Marshfield defense adjusted, bringing and getting pressure on the junior quarterback Campbell and held the Spartans scoreless until the fourth quarter while scoring 21 of the game’s final 28 points to roar back for a 21-14 win at Kevin Teller Field and earn the Sky-Em League title in gritty fashion.
“It’s ecstatic. It’s crazy right now,” Sirus Robie said. “Back-to-back league champs. That’s just excitement. We planned for this. We came out and executed as a team. It was great.”
It was the first time all season that Marshfield’s secondary was faced with as athletic and persistent a passing attack as Marist, and that first drive was an indication.
Marist threw bubble screens to Stephenson and hitches to Max Whittaker and Marshfield defensive backs struggled to stick to Marist receivers for durations. Campbell often sat in the pocket and waited for receivers to get open, and, largely, they did early on.
Campbell hit Stephenson on a stutter fade that beat Noah Niblett for a 9-yard touchdown for an early 7-0 Spartans lead.
It wouldn’t seem so bad if Marshfield’s offense was its usual explosive self. But it wasn’t.
Marshfield punted on its first four possessions, the third coming after Tyler Thornton intercepted Whittaker on a double pass, but that didn’t seem so bad as Marshfield’s defense rose up.
“It’s a great feeling, it’s a great team win,” Chase Howerton said. “It took everyone, actually. Offense stepped up, defense stepped up and stopped ‘em when we couldn’t get the ball up field. And the offense took care of the ball in that third quarter. It was really special.”
Campbell was 6-of-7 for 92 yards and the touchdown on Marist’s first drive, but was only 4-of-12 for the rest of the half. He was sacked twice in the second half as Marshfield started bringing linebackers, freeing up the Pirate defensive line to get off blocks and pressure the quarterback.
That’s what led to a serious momentum play at the end of the second quarter.
Campbell dropped back to pass but was forced to step up into the pocket by the oncoming rush. He tried to find Whittaker on a short crosser, but his arm couldn’t come through with a lot force and the soft, wobbly pass fell right into the arms of Robie, who rumbled up to the 15 yard line.
Marshfield’s first-half offensive struggles, though, reared up on the drive. Josiah Niblett went backward on first down and got a single yard on second down, and Grant Woolsey’s pass to Tev’n Woods was forced into coverage and was lucky to fall incomplete. After hitting on all 21 passes over the past two games, Woolsey was just 1-of-4 for 2 yards in the first half.
After a 5-yard encroachment penalty on Marist, Arturo Ledesma clanged the 29-yard field goal off the right upright, holding Marshfield to its first scoreless first half of the season.
Marshfield went into the half not leading, and not feeling particularly great about itself. But it didn’t quit.
“It’s good when you have players that give the halftime speech,” Howerton said. “It really communicates with the players better. The coaches came in and did a good job talking to us and getting us all fired up. Caoch Lemmons gave a great speech before (the start of the second) half. We’ve been in this position before, you know?”
Marshfield collectively remembered a playoff game last year against La Grande, when it played a frustrating first half at Pete Susick Stadium and gathered itself to win going away.
A similar thing happened Friday night.
Marshfield got the ball to start the second half and put together a 10-play, 54-yard drive after Jacob Carpenter returned the low-line drive kick 26 yards to the Pirate 46.
Cory Stover had his only catch of the night on the drive — a well-designed 20-yard tight end screen — and Woolsey sneaked in from the 1, initially being stuffed but spinning right and reaching the ball across to tie things at 7 apiece with 6:23 on the clock in the third quarter.
Marshfield forced its second three-and-out of the game on the ensuing possession, getting the ball back at its own 39. Four plays later, it was in the end zone, all set up by a clever 52-yard reception by Josiah Niblett where Woolsey faked a run to the junior running back and threw back across the formation to him.
The throw was back to the inside as Niblett ran up the sideline, and the 6-foot, 195-pounder made the adjustment while the defensive back didn’t and sprinted up to the Marist 4. Robie powered in the go-ahead touchdown a play later and Marshfield had its first lead at 14-7 with 2:42 to go in the third period.
Marist, which Lemmons said was “better than (he) thought,” came right back with a 13-play drive. The Spartans converted on a third-and-13 on the fourth quarter’s first play, with Campbell hitting Stephenson on a flat corner route near the Marist sideline.
Marist later converted on a fourth-and-3, with Campbell hitting Garrett Phelps for 19 yards to get down to the Marshfield 15. Three plays later, Marist’s offensive line washed the Pirates to the right right while Jacob White ran left for a 6-yard touchdown to tie things at 14 with 9:55 on the clock.
Then came the winning Marshfield drive and the game’s deciding play.
On third-and-10 from the Marist 47, the Spartans brought pressure and collapsed the pocket. Somehow, Woolsey escaped pressure and found an open Tyler Thornton, who adjusted with a falling dive to make a rolling catch deep in Marist territory. It was good for a 32-yard completion and allowed Marshfield to take its time for the remainder of the drive.
“Super headsy of Woolsey escaping pressure, and also headsy by Thornton,” Lemmons said. “I think he ran his route and it wasn’t there and he saw (Woolsey) was under pressure and just went. That was a headsy football play by him and it was awesome.”
Marshfield ran Robie into the Marist front on four of the next six plays, the final one resulting in a hard-fought 1-yard touchdown. It was the winner.
“I’m just thinking I gotta do what I gotta do,” Robie said of having his number called in critical situations. “I’m just looking for the line to get a push.”
But Marshfield had to make a stop.
The bubble screens to Stephenson early were Marist’s best play, with the quick and fast sophomore making Pirates miss and breaking tackles to turn potential losses into big gains.
After Stover’s second sack of the night — and Marshfield’s fifth — the Pirates knew Marist would try to get it into the hands of Stephenson, probably on one of those bubbles.
Howerton was expecting it, and the senior cornerback avoided the Spartan blocker and met Stephenson just after he hauled in the short pass from Campbell, form-tackling the sophomore for a 4-yard loss. The next pass fell incomplete and Marist punted away, hoping for a quick stop.
It didn’t happen. Josiah Niblett converted a third-and-1 with about a minute left, then Woolsey took two knees to seal the win and the league title.
“I’m just super proud of the kids for battling back in that second half,” Lemmons said. “It would’ve been easy to stay down. And they came down in the second half a different ball team, determined to win and got the job done.”
Marshfield now has a week off before hosting a first-round playoff game. Opponent to be determined.