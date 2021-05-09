COOS BAY — Marshfield’s baseball team started Friday’s doubleheader against visiting Siuslaw with an emotional tribute and ended it celebrating a sweep of the Vikings.
The Pirates won 9-4 and 7-5 to maintain second place in the Sky-Em League heading into the final week of the season.
Before the first game, Marshfield honored former teammate Blake Crane, who died from the flu in early 2020, by naming the bullpen after him in a ceremony attended by his family.
“It was an emotional day,” Marshfield coach Floyd Montiel said.
The team unveiled a sign that will be posted on the team’s pitching building. The sign has a silhouette of Crane’s pitching motion, along with his uniform number (55) and the words “Blake’s Pen.”
Crane’s birthday would have been Saturday.
“We paid tribute to Blake and his family and then pulled out a couple of wins,” Montiel said.
It capped an important week for the Pirates after the lost all three of their games the previous week.
“I’m glad,” said Drake Rogers, who had the save in the second game after Siuslaw got the tying run to second base in the seventh inning. “It’s only right we bounced back for Blake.”
The sweep didn’t come easily.
The Pirates trailed the first game 3-2 in the bottom of the fifth inning before scoring seven runs.
“We started a little slowly,” Montiel said.
Rogers had two hits and two runs in the win and Dom Montiel had two hits and an RBI. Wyatt Peck scored two runs, while Cobin Bouska drove in three and Luke Parry and Miguel Velazquez two each.
In the second game, the Pirates and Vikings were tied at 3 when Peck had an RBI single to bring in Rogers.
The Pirates added runs in the fifth on RBI singles by Dom Montiel and Bouska and then got an RBI triple by Rogers in the sixth to build a 7-3 lead that turned out to be enough.
Bouska and Montiel each had two hits and two RBIs in the nightcap and Peck had two hits, two runs and an RBI. Luke Rhodes had two runs.
“I felt like we were a little cleaner defensively (than last week),” Rogers said. “We stepped up when we needed to at the plate.”
One consistent element for the Pirates during the week was pitching.
Landon Croff and Dom Montiel combined to strike out 11 in the opener, with Croff pitching the first five innings and Montiel following with two scoreless innings.
In the nightcap, Parry pitched the first four innings, giving up just one earned run. Rogers pitched the next two and then came back in to get the final two outs of the seventh when Siuslaw threatened to tie the game.
“We got good outings on the bump all week,” Floyd Montiel said. “The guys are getting the bats going, too.”
Marshfield, which has just one senior (Merrick Henderson), improved to 8-4 for the Sky-Em League season.
It’s made for a fun year, Rogers said.
“While I’ve grown up, we’ve never been known for baseball,” he said. “This year I expected us to be good. Next year we’ll be even better.”