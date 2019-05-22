Marshfield sisters Cedar and Sierra Ward were named to the Sky-Em League’s first team for softball in voting by the league’s coaches.
Cedar Ward was honored as an infielder and Sierra as an outfielder. They were among five Marshfield players recognized overall.
Sterling Williams, who played mostly at catcher but also pitched some, was named to the second team, along with pitcher Jorney Baldwin and infielder Dahlia Soto-Kanui.
Marist Catholic catcher Abby Doerr was named player of the year and Marist Catholic’s Ariel Carlson and Junction City’s Jenna Kister shared pitcher of the year honors. Junction City’s Mike Campbell was coach of the year.
Baseball
Marshfield had had five players named to the second team, including a trio of freshmen.
Cameron Olson, Marshfield’s only senior, was honored as a utility player, while junior outfielder Logan Peck also was recognized. The three freshmen were catcher Ezra Waterman and infielders Dom Montiel and Trace James.
Junciton City’s Johnathan Prescott was player of the year and Marist Catholic’s Will Bullock was pitcher of the year. The coach of the year was Junction City’s Tony Stavros.
The entire all-league teams are listed in today’s Scoreboard section.