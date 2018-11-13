COOS BAY — There won’t be much institutional knowledge this week when No. 4 Marshfield takes on No. 1 Banks on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in Cottage Grove in the Class 4A semifinals.
Though the Pirates played Banks in a first-round playoff game two years ago, the Braves, just like the Pirates, aren’t terribly similar schematically to what they employed back in 2016.
“They were more of a power run team back then. They ran the ball a lot,” Pirates coach John Lemmons said. “They’re a totally different offense now. They’re more of an Oregon Duck, wide open, spread you out team that’s got a lot of good skill kids.”
The Pirates, though, are ready for the challenge.
After its quarterfinal win over Mazama on Friday night, the Pirates were already thinking about playing the spoiler, understanding the pressure isn’t on them.
Quarterback Grant Woolsey said he likes being the underdog and proving people wrong. Jake Carpenter was already thinking about watching film and getting prepared. Cory Stover is happy to get them in the semifinals and “get them out of the way.”
Nobody is looking at Banks as overly worrisome or the overwhelming No. 1 seed.
“We know they have some fast guys and they have some athletes and are a really good team overall,” said senior Aiden Adams, who was on the field two years ago in the first round against Banks. “I still think that if we do our jobs and we get ‘em done, we’ll still come out on top. They have pretty much the same defense as the two teams we’ve played.”
But that doesn’t mean Banks isn’t good.
En route to its 9-1 mark, Banks has beaten No. 3 Seaside (10-7) and lost to No. 2 Gladstone (35-28), a team Marshfield squeaked past with a field goal in early September. Since allowing 35 to Gladstone in Week 1, Banks hasn’t given up more than 21 points in any subsequent game and is just one of two teams in the Class 4A ranks to have scored 400-plus points (Marshfield has 353).
That scoring can come from both the ground and the air, but Banks is going to throw the ball.
Senior quarterback Hayden Vandehey has thrown for 2,577 yards this season with 31 touchdowns and just six interceptions. Compare that with Woolsey’s passing numbers (1,194 yards, 20 touchdowns, six interceptions).
In fact, Banks has one more passing attempt (246) than rushing attempts on the season.
Banks is going to throw the ball.
And it’s likely gonna go to one of two guys: 6-foot-3 wide receiver Blake Markham or 6-foot-7 tight end Blake Gobel.
The two of them have combined for nearly half of Banks’ receptions this season and 21 of the Braves’ 32 touchdown receptions. Markham has almost 1,000 yards already this season, and the tall Gobel has been a monster in the red zone with 13 scores.
But running backs Martial Stegemeier, a junior, and Josiah Ochoa, a senior, have themselves combined for 15 rushing touchdowns and both average more than 7.0 yards per carry.
The speed, athleticism and hybrid-style offense with spread and wing principles make Banks a tough team to both plan for and play against.
“We gotta make more plays than them and stop their athletes,” Lemmons said. “And show up and just play with great effort.”