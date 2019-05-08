COOS BAY — New league, same goals.
That’s the attitude Marshfield is taking into the Sky-Em League’s district track meet Friday and Saturday at Eugene.
“If we win a district title, it would be the fourth time in a row,” Marshfield senior Ravyn Miranda said, referring to both the Pirates’ girls and boys. “Nobody has done that before (at Marshfield).”
On paper, Marshfield’s girls are favored by a comfortable margin over Siuslaw and host Marist Catholic.
Marshfield’s boys, on the other hand, may need to overperform and get help against the Spartans, who are loaded in the distance races, including being favored to take the top three spots in both the 800 and 1,500 meters.
But the Pirates are going in with a positive attitude.
“Our team goal is for each athlete to man up — either keep your position or move up,” Sirus Robie said.
Both Marshfield’s boys and girls should qualify a number of athletes for the upcoming Class 4A state meet in Gresham. The top two finishers in each event qualify.
Miranda is favored in both the 100 and long jump for Marshfield girls and is seeded second in the 200. Elise Martin is the top seed in the 100 hurdles and triple jump and is seeded second behind Miranda in the long jump.
Khaley Aguilar, the defending state champion, is favored in the pole vault, with teammate Raegan Rhodes seeded second. The Pirates suffered a big loss in their state hopes, though, when Payton Davidson suffered a knee injury the week after putting up a Class 4A leading mark of 11 feet, 9 inches in the event. Aguilar has a best this year of 11-6.
Marshfield’s Amanda Cross is seeded second to Miranda in the 100.
And Marshfield’s Jazmin Chavez is seeded second in the 800 behind Siuslaw’s Hannah Rannow, also favored in the 3,000.
For the boys, Chase Howerton, like Aguilar the defending champion, is favored in the pole vault, with teammate Kamren Chard seeded second.
Marshfield also has the top two seeds in the shot put with Gannon Holland and Keizer Howerton.
Micah Tardie is the top seed in the 100 and is seeded second in the 200.
Robie is seeded second in the triple jump.
And the Pirates are seeded second in the 4x100 relay.
Most of the Marshfield athletes expected to perform well this weekend are seniors, something the Pirates have a wealth of this season, including about 20 who have been in the program all four years.
“They know how to behave and what the expectations are,” Marshfield coach Chad Scriven said.
Miranda said the seniors provide valuable leadership.
“We’re great models,” she said. “There’s a ton of us older kids who the younger kids can get help from, even outside of track.”
And the veterans know how to step it up at big meets, added Robie.
“We’ve all been here before,” he said. “We all have experience. Now we’re ready to compete.”
While Robie and Miranda both hope to advance to state, where they have been regulars, they also feel a responsibility to help the team.
“It’s pretty important,” Robie said. “I think I speak for the seniors that getting a four-peat would be really nice.”
The meet starts at 11 a.m. both Friday and Saturday.
Friday’s finals include the boys and girls long jump, pole vault, discus, javelin and 3,000 meters. Friday also features prelims for most of the running events. The rest of the field event finals, as well as all the finals for all the running events but the 3,000 are Saturday.
Admission each day is $5 for adults and $3 for students.
Class 2A District 4: Bandon, Coquille, Myrtle Point and Gold Beach compete in the district meet at Grants Pass on Saturday.
The meet starts at 10 a.m. and also includes Bonanza, Lost River, Rogue River, Illinois Valley, Lakeview and Canyonville Christian.
Class 2A District 3: Reedsport will be at Toledo High School on Saturday for the District 3 meet, which also features Toledo and Waldport of the Sunset Conference and Central Linn, Glide, Lowell, Oakland, Oakridge, Monroe and Yoncalla. The 3,000 meters will begin at 10:30 a.m. for girls, with the rest of the running events starting at 1 p.m. and the field events starting at 11 a.m. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students.
Class 1A District 2: Powers and Pacific are among 22 Class 1A teams competing Saturday at the McKenzie Community Track in Blue River.
Field events start at 11 a.m. and running events at 1 p.m.