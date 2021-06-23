Marshfield’s swim team has advanced a bunch of swimmers to this weekend’s Class 4A state meet, and the Pirates have a shot at a high finish in the boys team race based on their entries.
The state meet is Saturday at Cottage Grove.
Marshfield has the top entry times in both the medley and 400-yard freestyle relays and also the top two seeds in the 100-yard breaststroke.
In that race, Robert Kliewer has the top entry time, Aaron Huthins is seeded second and Jack Waddington fourth.
The breaststroke and the two relays, which both feature Kliewer, Hutchins, Waddington and Trey Kirk, could provide huge points for the Pirates in the team race.
Kliewer also is seeded second in the 200 individual medley, while Hutchins and Kirk are seeded third and fourth in the 200 freestyle. Markus Kliewer is seeded fourth in the 500 freestyle.
Marshfield’s girls also have a number of high seeds in the meet, which will be held at Cottage Grove.
Here are the top seeds and Marshfield qualifiers for each event.
Mira Matthews is seeded second in the 50 freestyle and third in the 100 freestyle. Sydney Trendell is seeded third in the breaststroke. The Pirates also are seeded third in both the medley and 400 freestyle relays with the group of Matthews, Trendell, Kirchner and Kally Haynes.
All the events will be timed finals and all the swimmers will score points.
GIRLS
200 Medley Relay — 1. Newport, 2:00.17; 3. Marshfield (Kally Haynes, Sydney Trendell, Paige Kirchner, Mira Matthews), 2:01.21.
200 Freestyle — 1. Chloe Tyler, Sweet Home, 1:57.92; 7. Paige Kirchner, Marshfield, 2:16.49; 16. Sarah Weatherly, Marshfield, 2:34.49.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Brianna Stadler, Baker, 2:14.60; 10. Sydney Trendell, Marshfield, 2:33.20; 14. Isabelle Hale, Marshfield, 2:41.27.
50 Freestyle — 1. Paige Orlando, Klamath Union, 25.13; 2. Mira Matthews, Marshfield, 25.87; 14. Nyssa Haynes, Marshfield, 29.35.
100 Butterfly — 1. Brianna Stadler, Baker, 1:00.00; 7. Eli Delgado, Marshfield, 1:14.74.
100 Freestyle — 1. Paige Orlando, Klamath Union, 55.50; 3. Mira Matthews, Marshfield, 58.22; 13. Nyssa Haynes, Marshfield, 1:07.71.
500 Freestyle — 1. Kylie Mannix, Stayton, 5:38.84; 10. Kally Haynes, Marshfield, 6:12.92; 11. Eli Delgado, Marshfield, 6:37.76.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Sweet Home, 1:48.06.
100 Backstroke — 1. Chloe Tyler, Sweet Home, 58.78; 10. Kally Haynes, Marshfield, 1:09.44; 12. Paige Kirchner, Marshfield, 1:11.82.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Malia Hewitt, Sweet Home, 1:08.20; 3. Sydney Trendell, Marshfield, 1:15.62; 10. Kierra Cooley, Marshfield, 1:23.97; 12. Isabelle Hale, Marshfield, 1:26.69; 14. Sara Weatherly, Marshfield, 1:29.86.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Stayton, 4:02.84; 3. Marshfield (Sydney Trendell, Paige Kirchner, Kally Haynes, Mira Matthews), 4:05.26
BOYS
200 Medley Relay — 1. Marshfield (Jack Waddington, Aaron Hutchins, Robert Kliewer, Trey Kirk), 1:51.02.
200 Freestyle — 1. Tanner Fixsen, Stayton, 1:52.88; 3. Aaron Hutchins, Marshfield, 1:58.34; 4. Trey Kirk, Marshfield, 2:03.66; 16. Trevor Robbins, Marshfield, 2:23.80.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Colby Anderson, Madras, 2:06.19; 2. Robert Kliewer, Marshfield, 2:10.53; 8. Jack Waddington, Marshfield, 2:26.22.
50 Freestyle — 1. Carson Washburn, North Valley, 22.60.
100 Butterfly — 1. Colby Anderson, Madras, 55.08; 7. Markus Kliewer, Marshfield, 1:00.95.
100 Freestyle —1. Carson Washburn, North Valley, 48.72.
500 Freestyle — 1. Tanner Fixsen, Stayton, 5:08.61; 3. Trey Kirk, Marshfield, 5:27.54; 4. Markus Kliewer, Marshfield, 5:36.09; 12. Trevor Robbins, Marshfield, 6:42.66.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Klamath Union, 1:40.59; 15. Marshfield (Cael Church, Trevor Robbins, Jonas Batdorff, Markus Kliewer), 2:06.40.
100 Backstroke — 1. Sam Postlewait, Newport, 57.72; 13. Jonas Batdorff, Marshfield, 1:19.17.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Robert Kliewer, Marshfield, 1:05.27; 2. Aaron Hutchins, Marshfield, 1:07.71; 4. Jack Waddington, Marshfield, 1:08.95.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Marshfield (Jack Waddington, Robert Kliewer, Trey Kirk, Aaron Hutchins), 3:40