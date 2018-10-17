COOS BAY — Marshfield’s soccer team has made great strides this season. But the Pirates still have a ways to go to match up with Marist in the Sky-Em League.
The Spartans topped the host Pirates 4-0 at Pete Susick Stadium on Tuesday in a match that was much closer than the score, clinching the league title in the process.
But Marshfield can still clinch a spot in the Class 4A playoffs with a win at Elmira on Tuesday.
And the Pirates said Tuesday they are excited about the possibility of reaching the postseason.
“I think we’ve improved a lot as a team,” said Javier Rodriguez, one of the seniors honored before their final home match. “We had our struggles in the beginning of the season. We’ve come together.
“We’re ready to face a high-caliber team in the playoffs.”
First, though, the Pirates have to get past Elmira.
Marist Catholic improved to 6-0, while the Pirates fell to 4-3. Third-place Junction City is 3-4, meaning the Pirates will place second with either a win or a tie against the Falcons.
“We’ve got to work harder, not take Elmira for granted, go in focused,” Rodriguez said.
The Pirates showed that focus for most of the match Tuesday after being soundly beaten by Elmira in their earlier match in Eugene, a 5-0 setback that was every bit the blowout the score indicated.
“It was a lot better than when we went up there,” Marshfield coach Drew Jones said.
The teams were scoreless until nearly midway through the first half, when the Spartans got on the scoreboard. Dan Riechers had a blast from close range. Marshfield goalie Jose Ramirez blocked the shot, but it rebounded off a defender and into the goal.
Ramirez said the Pirates’ attitude after the goal showed the team’s progress.
“Even in the first half, when we gave up that goal, we kept going,” he said. “We had that desire to win.”
He noted that Marshfield was able to put a little pressure on Marist’s goalkeeper, something that never happened in the earlier match.
Ismael Rodriguez put a header just over the top of the goal, while a free kick hit the back post. The other close call came when David Flores sent a crossing pass in front of the goal to unmarked Miguel Flores, but it was just out of his reach.
“We showed that we can compete with a real good team,” Jones said. “But I sure would have liked a goal.”
Marist hasn’t given up a goal in league play.
The Spartans added three goals in the second half, two in the late stages. Andrew Bascam scored just under three minutes into the second half and then again with just over 10 minutes to go when teammate Alberto Castillo put a ball off the post and Bascam put the rebound in the back of the net.
“We played well for 60 minutes,” Jones said.
The final goal came with just under eight minutes to go when Kelden Quinones scored against David Flores, who was getting his first action in goal after Jones gave Ramirez a chance to come off the pitch to an ovation in his final home match.
Ramirez said Marshfield’s defense was a lot better Tuesday night and that the team’s communication was strong.
“I feel better how we played,” he said. “Am I happy with the result? No. We just have to get ready for the next game.”