COOS BAY — Hopefully Tuesday night is the wakeup call the Marshfield volleyball team needed.
After a five-set loss to Marist Catholic at the Pirate Palace, the Pirates are searching within themselves for answers. The Spartans bounced back after twice trailing by a set, ultimately winning 16-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-23, 15-12.
“We all know that, like (coach Tammie Montiel) said, we can’t play in spurts,” Marshfield senior McKayla Myrand said. “We play in spurts against a bad team we usually come back and win. But Marist is an average team. You can’t let them win for a little while, then you win for a little while.”
Marshfield didn’t lose a set until losing 3-1 to Hidden Valley on the eve of Sky-Em League play a couple of weeks ago, and the Pirates thought that maybe then they could play with urgency and energy and intensity from the start of matches through the culmination.
But the Pirates lost their first road league match to Cottage Grove and entered Tuesday's match 2-1 in the Sky-Em League, with a chance to pull even with the Spartans, who have yet to lose in league play.
After the first set, things appeared moving in the right direction for Marshfield.
Marist scored the first four points of the match, but Marshfield roared back by scoring 15 of the next 18, going ahead 15-7 on a Mallory Heyer ace. Marshfield rode the lead to the set win.
“The first game, we stepped out and played well,” Montiel said. “But then I think, I don’t know whether they thought they would just roll over and die and we could just go through the motions like we have against other teams and gotten wins.”
Marist, which was a competitive Class 5A program before moving down to Class 4A this fall, didn’t give in.
The Spartans, behind senior Britney Duvall and junior Heidi Knebel, started to give the Marshfield defense trouble. The Pirates’ serve receive was accurate, but the Pirates struggled with Allison McCallister’s serve, which was soft and to the front of the Marshfield defense, and Marist scored five straight points and rode that momentum to the set win.
Then it was Marshfield’s turn, with Myrand, who finished with 15 kills, providing the majority of the offense. The Pirates led 24-20 before Marist rallied, pulling within 24-23 before the Spartans were called for a lift on set point, giving Marshfield a 2-1 lead in the match.
One of Marshfield’s key issues this season has been closing. Closing sets and closing matches, and Tuesday was no different.
After falling behind 11-5 early in the fourth set, Marshfield rallied for a 17-13 lead, But the Pirates gave it right back when Marist scored seven of eight points. It was a constant theme Tuesday night: the Pirates making a run to eliminate a deficit, then handing the lead right back.
Marist went to Knebel, who had 13 kills, to send the match to the fifth set.
Marshfield started strong in the deciding fifth set and led 6-3, but the Spartans responded.
Behind the hard-hitting Duvall, who finished with 17 kills and a handful of aces, Marist turned the 6-3 deficit into a 9-7 lead, forcing Marshfield to call timeout and taking the upper hand. A 3-1 Pirates run tied the score at 10, then Heyer came up with a kill off an errant pass to take an 11-10 lead and force a Marist timeout.
But the next Marshfield hit went into the net, then Marist’s block and Duvall’s arm sunk the Pirates.
“We just weren’t digging well when she hit out of the back row,” Myrand said. “We’d do fine when she hit out of the front row, but when she hit out of the back row we were always on our heels. She’s a good hitter, but not the best hitter in the world. We could’ve dug all of her balls.”
Myrand finished with a team-best 18 digs for the Pirates and Alex Locati had 14 to go with nine kills. Heyer had 11 kills and Ravyn Miranda had 43 assists.
Marshfield hosts Elmira on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. to finish the first round of league play. Marist and Cottage Grove also meet Thursday in a match that will determine who leads the standings at the midway point of the Sky-Em season.