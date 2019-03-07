FOREST GROVE — Marshfield’s dreams of back-to-back state girls basketball titles ended Thursday night when Marist Catholic stymied the Pirates’ offense most of the game and made its last six free throws for a 45-40 win in the Class 4A quarterfinals at Forest Grove High School.
The Spartans led by as many as nine points in the third quarter before Marshfield came storming back, tying the game on a pair of free throws by Tess Garrett with five minutes to go.
But Marist Catholic scored its final 13 points on free throws and the Pirates never got closer than one down again.
Marshfield was pushed into the consolation bracket with a 10:45 a.m. game against North Marion, the only other team to beat the Pirates this year, needing a win to reach the trophy round Saturday.
Garrett scored 20 points for Marshfield and Hailey Browning had 11 rebounds.
Ruby Vlahov had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Spartans, who meet Newport in the semifinals Friday night.