FOREST GROVE — For the second straight day, poor shooting doomed Marshfield’s boys basketball team as the Pirates fell to Sky-Em League rival Marist Catholic 49-41 in the consolation semifinals at the Class 4A state tournament Friday morning at Forest Grove High School.
The loss ended the season for Marshfield. Marist Catholic advanced to the fourth-place game Saturday morning against North Marion.
Despite the loss, Marshfield coach Doug Miles said he was proud of his team.
“I was really proud of how hard we played — that’s a hard game to play in,” he said, referring to the challenges of playing in the morning after being eliminated from championship contention. “I’ve been in that game a lot, unfortunately. It’s hard to get up for.”
“I can’ be more proud of how they played.”
Marist Catholic led all the way after Chase Cutsforth hit 3-pointers on the Spartans’ first two possessions Friday. Overall, Marist hit its first four 3-pointers and when the Spartans finally missed, Matthias Collins rebounded in the miss for two points.
But unlike in Thursday’s loss to Woodburn in the quarterfinals, Marshfield stayed in contact with the Spartans throughout the game. The Pirates just never could get over the hump.
A big part of the problem was Marshfield’s struggles from outside. Grant Webster hit an early 3-pointer, but after that the only Pirate to connect from long range was Grant Woolsey, and he didn’t make any treys until the fourth quarter, when he hit his final four from beyond the arc on the way to a game-high 22 points.
Webster added nine points and Cory Stover had 10 rebounds for Marshfield.
Nick Stice led the Spartans with 19 points, including hitting all six of his free throws in the fourth quarter when Marshfield was trying to rally. Max Whittaker added eight points for the Spartans, all on free throws.
The early 3-pointers helped spark Marist to a 23-13 lead through one quarter, but Marshfield limited the Pirates to three points in the second as they pulled within 26-20 at halftime.
“The second quarter, we put some pressure on them,” Miles said.
“We didn’t hit shots. That’s what it comes down to.”
Marshfield had hopes for a high state finish with all their starters back from the team that finished fourth at state last year, especially since the Pirates beat four of the six teams that will get trophies Saturday.
“It’s disappointing,” said Webster. “We countered their runs pretty well, but they had too many runs.”
Marshfield shot just 28 percent from the floor after shooting less than 26 percent against Woodburn a day earlier. Marist Catholic finished at 41 percent, though after the early barrage from outside the Spartans made just one 3-pointer.
The game marked the end of the careers for Marshfield seniors Woolsey, Webster, Stover, Jordy Miles, Chase Howerton and Jacob Carpenter, who were key players on the team the past three years — Miles, Webster and Stover even saw varsity time as freshmen.
“I’m really proud of everything we’ve done playing for Marshfield the last four years,” Webster said.
Doug Miles said the current seniors have been a pleasure to coach.
“It’s been fun,” he said. “It’s been a good run.
“They all grew up a lot. They’ve made a great impact at our school.”
NORTH MARION 57, HENLEY 55: The Huskies overcame a 31-26 halftime deficit by outscoring the Hornets 19-7 in the third quarter and then had to hold on for the win as they advanced to face Marist Catholic in the fourth-place game.
Sergio Jimenez had 23 points and Grant Henry 13 for North Marion in the win.
Matthew Neubert had 16 points and eight rebounds and Dale Fenters added 12 points for Henley.
BANKS 58, WOODBURN 50: The Braves held off a late challenge by the Bulldogs to reach the championship game.
Woodburn was within one point after a jumper by RJ Veliz with 2:39 to go, but only scored two points the rest of the way.
Jacob Slifka had 23 points and 10 rebounds and Blake Gobel had 12 points and 12 boards for the Braves. Veliz had 22 points and Trevor Karsseboom 14 for the Bulldogs, who beat Marshfield in the quarterfinals Thursday.
SEASIDE 49, STAYTON 40: The Seagulls earned a chance to play for their third straight title by pulling away from the Eagles in the second half. It’s also the third straight year both teams in the boys title game are from the Cowapa League.
Chase Januik had 15 points and Peyton Westerholm 14 for the Seagulls, who led just 23-22 at the half.
Riley Nichol had 18 points and Kaleb Anundi added 12 for the Eagles, who play Woodburn for third place.