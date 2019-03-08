FOREST GROVE — Marist Catholic ended the season for Marshfield’s boys basketball team Friday morning, beating the Pirates 49-41 in the consolation semifinals at the Class 4A state tournament.
The Spartans made their first four 3-pointers and led all the way, by as many as 13 points in the fourth quarter before the Pirates rallied to cut the lead to four.
But Marist Catholic hit too many free throws down the stretch, ending Marshfield’s run in the tournament.
Marshfield shot just 28 percent for the game and struggled from the outside, with the exception of Grant Woolsey, who had four 3-pointers and 22 points in the loss. Grant Webster added nine points and Cory Stover had 10 rebounds.
Nick Stice had 19 points for Marist Catholic, which plays for fourth place Saturday morning.