The South Coast Running Club’s annual Mac’s Run will be held on Saturday, Dec. 12, starting and ending at Sunset Bay State Park near Charleston.
The event starts at 10 a.m., but registration muse be completed on-line through www.southcosatrunningclub.org.
Registration is limited to 75 people, with the first 50 to sign up receiving a hand-made ornament.
Mac’s Run includes both 10-kilometer and 5-kilometer options, with the longer race taking runners out to Cape Arago State Park. Both routes go through the parking lot at Shore Acres State Park.
The entry fee is $15 for members of the South Coast Running Club and $25 for nonmembers. The fee for students is $5.
The running club also will hold its annual Christmas Lights Run/Walk on Saturday, Dec. 19, starting at 4:30 p.m. at the Prefontaine Mural in downtown Coos Bay. The event traditionally who has been held during the week, but was moved to Saturday so participants didn’t have such an after-work rush.
Both events will follow COVID-19 safe guidelines and wearing masks within 6 feet of others.
After having to cancel most of its 2020 events, the club plans to hold all its regular races in 2021.
For more information, or to begin or renew a membership, people can visit www.southcoastrunningclub.org.