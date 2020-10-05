COOS BAY — Preston Luckman of Coos Bay was a double-winner on the final night of the season for the oval dirt track at Coos Bay Speedway on Saturday.
Luckman won both the America’s Mattress Super Late Models and the IMCA Modified divisions in the Prather Family Lucas Oil Open Show which ends the oval track season.
South Coast drivers also won a few other events during the evening.
In the America’s Mattress Super Late Models division, the top three drivers were local racers who frequently finished ahead of the pack this season, with Luckman beating Bandon drivers Braden Fugate and Brody Montgomery to the finish line. Jason Johnson of Gresham was fourth.
Luckman and Montgomery won the two heat races.
In the IMCA Modified division, Luckman beat Justin Ryker of Cottage Grove and Curtis Towns of Cottage Grove in the main event. Jeffrey Hudson of Keno won the heat race.
Fugate won the main event in the Sportsman Late Models division. Ryan Emry of Corvallis was second and Dave Schmidt of Roseburg third. Fugate also won the heat race.
Steve Dubisar of Coquille won the Street Stocks division, which had 18 drivers in the main event. Portland drivers David Cronk and Sean Cronk were second and third, with Seth Christian of Roseburg fourth and Jody Tanner, another Portland driver fifth.
Dubisar, Graig Osborne of Creswell and Dyllan Siewell of Bandon won the heat races.
Hannah Robison of Myrtle Point took the main event in the Hornets division, which drew the largest field of the night with 20 drivers.
Seth Christian of Roseburg was second and Don Briggs Sr., of Aberdeen, Wash., third, followed by Austin Henderson of Vancouver, Wash., and Kevin Rockwell of Florence.
Briggs, Henderson and Tahlan Rogers of Albany won the heat races.
Briggs won the other division Saturday night, the Mini Outlaws class. Scott Beaudoin of Portland was second, followed by Max Sanford of Belfair, Wash., and Henderson.
Rogers and Crystal Flath of Troutdale won the two heat races.
Results will be included in the Community Scoreboard in Saturday’s print edition of The World.
While the oval track is done for the season, the speedway still has two more events for both the NHRA drag strip and the mud drags pit in front of the speedway.
The first of the mud drags events will be held this coming Saturday, Oct. 10, with the pits opening at 11 a.m. and racing starting at 2 p.m.
General admission is $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens and students 7 to 17 and free for kids 6 and under. A family pass from two adults and up to three students is $25.
The entry fee for drivers is $35 ($20 to enter a second division).
The second mud drags event is Oct. 24 while the two NHRA events, both dependent on dry weather conditions, are the weekend of Oct. 17 and 18 and Nov. 14.