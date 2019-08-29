COOS BAY — Preston Luckman and Brody Montgomery continued their rivalry at Coos Bay Speedway with another good race last weekend on a night that also featured a visit by the Iron Giant Street Stock Series.
Luckman and Montgomery had a showdown over 30 laps in the America’s Mattress Super Late Model division. Luckman, the season points leader, came out on top for his fifth win of the season.
Montgomery had the pole and he and Luckman traded the lead early in the race. Montgomery led much of the race before Luckman won with a last-lap pass. Chase Hitner was third, followed by Wayne Butler, Steve Fuller, Trina Post, Dave Foote, Toby McIntyre, Chris Ray and Rob Williams. Montgomery and McIntyre won the eight-lap heat races.
Braden Fugate got his 10th win of the season in the Sportsman Late Model main event. Mike Taylor had the pole for the race and led eight laps before Fugate took the lead in the 20-lap race. Jared Simmons was third and Garrett Smith fourth. Fugate won the heat race.
Hannah Robison raced to the checkered flag for the seventh time in the Hornets division, starting on the pole and leading wire-to-wire in the 25-lap race. Jesse McIntyre was second, Tyler Tullos third, Gabrielle Boles fourth and Leroy Rockwell fifth. George Wheeler, Charity Hinkle, Dusty Shingleton, Steven Parker and Kris Parker rounded out the field. Robison and Tullos won the heat races.
Sam Talon won the 20-lap main event for the Mini Outlaw division, his 10th win of the year. Heat race winner Rob Lauver was second and Kelly Rhaelyn third.
Griff Smith continued to dominate the Junior Stinger division, with his ninth win of the season. He started on the pole and led all 15 laps. Drake Vincent started sixth, but worked through the field to take second, followed by Alex Butler, Heather Burton, Teagan Montgomery, Kelsee Workman and Emery Johnson. Burton and Smith won the heat race.
The big race of the night was the 50-lap Iron Giant Street Stock main event.
Kelly McDonald won the event, starting on the pole and leading the last 16 laps after trading the advantage back and fourth with David Cronk for several laps.
Justin Evans moved into second on lap 40, but Cronk passed him on the final lap to take second. Local driver Steve Dubisar also passed Evans on the last lap and was third. Evans was fourth, followed by Kevin Roberts, Sean Cronk, Erik Jamport, Bernie Lujan, Jeff Cluff and Larree McDonald.
Dubisar also raced in the 10-lap B Main and was second to Chase Berkeley, with Jesse Yankee third.
McDonald, Evans, David Cronk and Daniel Land won the eight-lap heat races.
The speedway is back in action Saturday with another traveling series in town in the third-annual Wingless Sprint Car Series Ironman Race. A big field is expected for the competition, which includes a 40-lap main event.
Local divisions that will be racing include the Sportsman Late Models, Street Stocks, Mini Outlaws, Hornets and Junior Stingers. The gates open at 4 p.m. and racing starts at 6:30. Admission is $15 for adults, $13 for senior citizens and students 7 to 17 and free for those 6 and under. A family pass is $45.
Meanwhile, the mud drags return Sunday, with racing in several different divisions. The pits open at 11 a.m. and the grandstand at 1 p.m., with racing starting at 2. The entry fee is $35 (an additional $20 to race in a second division). Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for students and senior citizens, free for kids 6 and under and $25 for a family pass.
For more information, visit www.coosbayspeedway.us.