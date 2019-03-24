COOS BAY — A year ago, Max and Josh Nicolaus just wanted to prove they belonged, and the then-juniors, buoyed by talent and skill and lots of work, did that by claiming the state doubles title.
Now, as seniors, the Marshfield pair is looking to repeat at state champions and took another step Saturday with a 6-0, 6-0 win over North Bend's Patton Reid and Evan Johnson in a Civil War doubles match at the William J. Sweet Memorial Tennis Center, part of the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Oregon.
“We felt really good,” Josh Nicolaus said. “Max had a little issue with his knee the past few weeks, so he’s getting over that. But he was moving really well.”
The Nicolaus twins looked strong Saturday, even through Max’s minor knee injury, which he said is just sore now, whipping aces and overheads past North Bend's No. 1 doubles pair.
Max had six aces and Josh had four as the Pirates top pair trailed in just one game, when Reid and Johnson took a 15-love lead in a game the Pirates eventually won after giving up the first point.
“The twins played great,” North Bend coach Jim Jordan said. “Those guys put in the time. The private coaching, it shows. And they get great results.”
It’s a different mentality for the Marshfield siblings this season.
It’s no longer about proving anything to themselves or anyone else. It’s now about backing up what they did last season.
Pirates coach John Nicolaus, the twins’ father, believes it’s a greater challenge this season than last.
“This year, they’re gonna have a target on their backs,” he said. “It’s a good type of pressure. It’s the pressure we want. But we figured it will probably be more challenging this year. And everyone that we’ve played will have seen the boys play and will probably modify their play for that. We’re trying to think of the next — how will they beat us.”
North Bend won Saturday's Civil War 4-3, with the Bulldogs sweeping the singles matches and the Pirates taking all the doubles matches.
Jack Wilson, Kendall Ehlin and Romig Beley all won in straight sets for the Bulldogs, with Beley winning the closest match at 6-4, 6-3. Matheus Silva won in a forfeit.
“(It was) pretty good, pretty good,” Wilson said. “Not my best, but good enough apparently.”
North Bend’s boys singles are its strength, Jordan said, the Bulldogs are in a new position of not having its No. 3 and 4 doubles teams at the level they’ve been in previous seasons.
In addition to the Nicolaus twins’ win, Marco Bruno and Mason Pederson beat Austin Perez and Marvin Ord in straight sets in the No. doubles match and Josh Olson and Benedict Gerdes won at No. 3 doubles.
Before the boys took the court, the girls held it first.
North Bend won the match 4-0, which just a single contested doubles match and three singles matches
The Bulldogs are young with a ton on freshman, including the talented and athletic Adrianna Frank, who played on the Bulldogs varsity basketball team in the winter.
Frank won in straight sets at No. 1 singles.
“My goal for the entire season is to see how many times I can make her smile,” North Bend coach Corey Goll said. “She’s very level-headed and just a good kid.”
Victoria Thorsen and Haley Reeves also won singles matches for the Bulldogs.
The doubles match went to a superset tiebreaker with North Bend's Madeline Groth and Molly Richcreek edging McKena Pederson and Jonalyn Linao 6-7, 7-5, 10-8.