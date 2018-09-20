LAKESIDE — While teams in the Midwestern League tested out the course that will be home to their district cross country meet in five weeks, several runners from the South Coast’s smaller schools had strong performances in the North Bend Tugman Invitational on Wednesday.
Coquille runner Allie Storts finishes the North Bend Tugman Invitational on Wednesday at Tugman State Park in Lakeside. Shorts finished second…
Crater raced to the team titles in the annual meet and Thurston, North Eugene, Willamette and Eagle Point also sent runners to the coast (though Ashland, Springfield and Churchill were not represented).
Meanwhile, Bandon’s squads were second on both the boys and girls sides.
The individual champions were a pair of Midwestern League runners trying out the course for the first time.
Thurston sophomore Abby Raven won the girls race in 20 minutes and 8 seconds, just off her personal best, leading all the way.
“I’m so excited,” she said. “I’m proud of how I did. I wasn’t expecting to go out and get first. It’s a little different to lead.”
Coquille freshman Allie Storts was second, with her own personal best time of 20:30.
“I was just hoping for top-five,” Storts said. “I knew there were a lot of girls who could run pretty fast. I was hoping to stay somewhere in the front.”
Crater’s girls won with their depth. Maria Kinney (20:38), Elezebeth Allen (20:41) and Presley Robison (20:42) were third through fifth, with Gracen Hoskinson (20:58) ninth and Abigail Weber rounding out the team scoring with a 13th-place finish (22:45).
Bandon was led by freshman Holly Hutton and junior Shannon Smith, a first-year cross country runner, who ran together almost the entire race before finishing sixth and seventh, respectively, with times of 20:45 and 20:48.
“I’m excited because we both PRed,” Smith said of the duo, who each ran personal bests.
They didn’t necessarily have a specific goal time in mind.
“We tried to stay with the group in front of us,” Hutton said.
The Tigers’ other scoring runners were freshman Aunika Miller, who was 18th (23:28), senior Shelby Waterman, who was 22nd (23:43); and freshman Alyssa Duenas, who was 31st (24:53).
“I think our team is young and faster than last year,” Hutton said.
North Bend's Gavyn Tatge, right, competes Wednesday in the North Bend Tugman Invitational at Tugman State Park in Lakeside.
North Bend’s girls were third, led by Celeste Sinko, who placed ninth in 21:26, though she said she didn’t run as fast as she wanted because she’s been battling a bug.
“(Ninth) place made me feel good,” Sinko said.
Sinko added that she’s excited how the Bulldogs have been developing under new head coach Tiffany Crutchfield.
“She’s really enthusiastic,” Sinko said. “She’s really passionate about running and she’s really positive with us.”
Crater’s boys also easily won, with five of the top eight finishers, led by winner Ryland McCullough, who ran in front all the way to win in 16:31.
“I’m happy with it,” McCullough said. “My plan was to just get out and get ahead. I knew with a small meet like this, I would have to push myself hard.”
The rest of Crater’s scoring runners were JC Herring (17:09), Matthew Schenk (17;11) and Gage Reed (17:19) in third through fifth and Matthew Medina (17:45) in eighth.
Bandon had a pair of juniors in before Crater’s fifth runner.
Isaac Cutler placed second in 17:05 and Aero Franklin was seventh in 17:29. Bandon’s other scoring runners were a pair of freshmen, Hunter Angove, who was 21st (18:58) and Charlie Ells, who was 25th (19:07) and senior Marino Santoro, who was 28th (19:12).
Cutler said he was happy to finish second, though he wasn’t thrilled with his time.
“I wish my times would reflect my training more,” he said, crediting Bandon coach Brent Hutton for getting the runners prepared for the big meets to come this season. “Brent is doing an awesome job.”
Cutler has high hopes for the Tigers.
“When I came into the season, I thought we were just going to be OK,” he said. “Our freshmen are doing well.”
Brookings-Harbor was third in the team race, led by freshman Kaleb Carmesin, who was sixth in 17:27. Crater was fourth and North Bend fifth. The top North Bend finisher was Tyson Flitcroft (18:20), who was two spots in front of teammate Gavyn Tatge (18:39).
North Bend hosts the district meet on Oct. 24.