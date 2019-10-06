Siuslaw’s girls finished second and the boys were third in their annual home cross country meet, the Woahink Lake Invitational, on Saturday.
Wilson of Portland won the girls title, but Philomath edged the Trojans for the boys crown in a team race that was decided by each school’s sixth runner after both scored 62 points, with Siuslaw just three points behind.
Wilson’s Giuliano Scasso won the race by one second over Roseburg’s Zachary Traul, covering the course in 16 minutes and 46 seconds.
North Bend’s Alex Garcia-Silver was fourth (17:02).
Siuslaw placed its top six runners in the first 24 overall, with Brendon Jensen fifth (17:08), Samuel Ulrich eighth (17:26), Kiger Johnson 14th (17:49), Jared Northrop 15th (17:59); Kyle Hughes 23rd and Chad Hughes 24th (both in 18:16).
Bandon was sixth and North Bend eighth in the team races.
Isaac Cutler led Bandon, finishing 20th (18:07), with Aero Franklin 22nd (18:14). Patton Clark was 45th (19:18), Hunter Angove 46th (19:26) and Nathan Vineyard 49th (19:38).
In the girls team race, Wilson had 38 points and Siuslaw 52. North Bend was fifth, behind Philomath (61) and Roseburg (68).
Philomath’s Hannah Hernandez won the race in 19:15, with Siuslaw’s Hannah Rannow second (19:43).
Bandon’s Holly Hutton was 10th (20:51).
Siuslaw’s other four scoring runners were all in in the top 23, with Rylee Colton 12th (20:53), Brea Blankenship 15th (21:37), Anne Wartnik 19th (21:51) and Gracie Freudenthal 23rd (22:01).
Bandon’s Danielle McLain was 20th (21:53) and Shannon Smith 28th (22:22). North Bend’s top runner was Celeste Sinko in 25th (22:10). Sara Slade was 38th for the Bulldogs (23:00) and Celeste Le 41st (23:45).
FRED BERKEY XC INVITE: Marshfield’s boys were seventh in the meet at Tillamook on Friday.
Aaron Prince was fourth (18:24) and Robert Kliewer ninth (19:15) on the 5,000-meter course. Tillamook’s Marshall Bush won the race in 17:49. Tigard took the team title.
Tillamook won the girls title, led by individual winner Sarah Pullen, who finished the 4,500-meter course in 18:39. Marshfield was led by Bailey Wallack (21:25) and Jordan Baarstad (21:35), who finished 11th and 12th, respectively. The Pirates did not have a complete girls team.
VOLLEYBALL
CRESWELL TOURNEY: Coquile won the consolation title in the big tournament Saturday, beating Dayton in the final match after splitting with the Pirates in the morning pool play portion of the tournament.
Coquille finished third in its pool, splitting with Cascade Christian (22-25, 25-23) and Dayton (25-13, 23-25) and losing to Harrisburg (25-11, 25-17).
In the consolation bracket, the Red Devils beat Creswell’s JV team and then beat Dayton 25-15, 25-15.
Drew Wilson had 35 assists, six aces, four kills and 13 digs during the day. Ellie Ekelund had 21 kills, seven aces and 30 digs; Saige Gallino had 17 kills and 22 digs; Hailey Combie had 16 kills, 14 digs, six aces and eight stuff blocks.
Mariah Jarrett led the defense with 45 digs and Spencer Gallino had 17 digs. Cheyenne Padgett had 13 assists, nine aces and six digs.
The Red Devils return to Sunset Conference play with a big home match Monday against second-place Reedsport.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN TOURNEY: Myrtle Point beat Nestucca, but lost to East Linn Christian in the tournament in Salem on Saturday.
Myrtle Point won the battle of the Bobcats with Nestucca 25-19, 25-23, but fell to East Linn Christian 25-22, 16-25, 15-9.
The Bobcats visit Gold Beach on Monday.