COOS BAY — When the ball went up for the opening tip in Wednesday’s NWAC South Region men’s basketball game between Linn-Benton and host Southwestern Oregon Community College, the Roadrunners were ready and the Lakers weren’t.
That was the simple assessment of SWOCC’s Moses Miller following Linn-Benton’s 85-70 win at Prosper Hall.
“I think before the game, we weren’t ready,” Miller said. “They came out ready. They came out faster. They wanted to win more than we did and it showed.”
Linn-Benton opened the game on a 9-2 run and led all the way aside from an early 2-2 tie. The Roadrunners were up by 12 at halftime and 27 when SWOCC finally found its shooting touch in the last 5 ½ minutes.
Miller scored 14 of his game-high 28 points in that closing stretch and Keenan Reynolds added eight of his 10. They combined to hit five of SWOCC’s seven 3-pointers along the way.
It was too little, too late against a Linn-Benton team that was outstanding all night, but it was maybe something the Lakers can build off heading into Saturday’s home contest against Mount Hood.
Miller said it was a pep talk from a teammate that sparked the final run.
“He said just go have fun,” Miller said. “Go enjoy the game.”
The first 35 minutes were something the Lakers haven’t seen often this season.
Even though they have just one league win, they had only been blown out by Clackamas.
“They came into this game and did everything they wanted to,” Miller said.
The Roadrunners scored from inside and out, moving the ball well and getting contributions through the lineup.
Amanjot Chahal had a team-best 15 points, while Riley Davis and Everett Brandt scored 14, Adam Harvey had 12, Taylor Jensen scored 11 and Nicholas Wolff finished with nine.
“They’re all interchangeable — that makes them hard to guard,” SWOCC coach Trevor Hoppe said. “
The tall Roadrunners also were able to alter numerous shots by the Lakers that they normally might have made.
“They played well,” Hoppe said. “Once they had the lead, it was hard to come back.”
Linn-Benton led by 15 after a 9-0 run before the Lakers cut the lead to six. But the Roadrunners quickly grew the lead again and led 38-26 at the break after a 3-pointer by Chahal.
“We didn’t shoot good in the first half,” Hoppe said. “It’s hard to get the energy we need (when we don’t shoot well).”
And the Roadrunners added to the advantage through the early parts of the second half.
SWOCC only had six players who scored.
Carson Washburn and Ransford Ntow Jr. had 10 points each and Aaron Sanchez and Jake Gomez scored six.
Hoppe and Miller were looking forward to getting back on track Saturday, when the second half of the league season starts.
“We’ve just got to move on,” Miller said. “We’ve still got half the season left.”
Hoppe encouraged the players to have short memories of Wednesday’s loss.
“Let it go at midnight,” Hoppe said. “Turn around and get a bunch of shots up tomorrow.”
SWOCC and Mount Hood finished the first half of the league season tied for last at 1-7. Umpqua is 7-1 after beating Lane on Wednesday. Lane and Chemeketa are 6-2 and Linn-Benton is 5-3. Clackamas and Clark are 4-4.