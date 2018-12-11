COOS BAY — The annual Les Schwab South Coast Holiday Basketball Tournament starts Thursday with games in three different gyms and three schools making their first appearance in the 16th year of the event.
For the first day of the tournament, both Southwestern Oregon Community College and North Bend High School will host games, in addition to tournament host Marshfield.
Marshfield athletic director Greg Mulkey said he asked SWOCC and North Bend to allow use of their facilities so no teams would have to play in the Harding Gym on Marshfield’s campus in the opening round and so that teams traveling from outside the area would have more time to get to the Bay Area.
“We want this to be a quality tournament,” Mulkey said. “The Harding Gym is not a main floor.
“I appreciate Mike Forrester (North Bend) and Mike Herbert (SWOCC) for allowing us to use their facilities.”
All games Friday will be in the Pirate Palace in one long day at Marshfield, while the seventh-place games Saturday morning will be held in the Harding Gym, with the rest of the contests in the Pirate Palace.
The tournament again has a strong field, though Marshfield is the only South Coast team for the first time. North Bend couldn’t take part because the Bulldogs open Midwestern League play on Friday night and Coquille opted out after several years (and a few titles) in the event because as a Class 2A school, the games against the Class 4A foes wouldn’t count toward Coquille’s power ranking under Oregon School Activities Association rules.
Because the Red Devils aren’t in the field, there will be a different boys champion this year. Coquille won the past two boys titles. Marshfield is the defending girls champion, taking the title last year after Coquille became the first school in the history of the tournament to sweep the two titles back in 2016.
Thursday’s girls schedule includes Philomath against Madras at 4 p.m. and Marshfield against North Valley at 7 p.m. at Pirate Palace, Sisters against Sutherlin at 8 p.m. at SWOCC and Astoria against Junction City at 8 p.m. at North Bend.
The boys schedule for the first day includes Philomath against Sutherlin at 5:30 p.m. and Marshfield against North Valley at 8 p.m. at Pirate Palace, Crook County against La Salle Prep at 6:30 p.m. at SWOCC, and Junction City against Sisters at 6:30 p.m. at North Bend.
Friday’s first consolation game starts at 8:30 a.m. while the final girls semifinal tips at 8:45 p.m.
The girls championship game is at 4 p.m. Saturday, followed by the boys.
As in past years, a 3-point contest also will be held, with each team getting two shooters. The champions will be crowned during the semifinals Friday night.
Sisters, Astoria and La Salle Prep all are in the tournament for the first time.
On paper, Marshfield’s teams are probably the favorites, with the defending Class 4A state champion girls ranked No. 1 and the boys also No. 1 after beating top-ranked and two-time state champion Seaside on Friday.
Sisters is No. 7 and Philomath No. 9 in the Class 4A boys poll, while Sutherlin is No. 8 in Class 3A after jumping out to a 6-1 start.
La Salle Prep is No. 3 in the Class 5A coaches poll. The Falcons opened with a 50-point win over Crescent Valley when Addison Wedin scored 39 points, but they lost 50-44 to Springfield when the Millers held her to seven. They fell by 21 points to Class 6A power Southridge on Tuesday.
Philomath is No. 2 for Class 4A girls in the OSAA power rankings. The Warriors are No. 6 and Madras No. 8 in the power rankings. Philomath’s only loss was a one-point setback to No. 2 Banks, with Sage Kramer scoring 20 points for the Warriors.
Daily admission for the tournament is $6 for adults and $4 for students. Three-day passes are $15 for adults and $10 for students.