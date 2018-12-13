COOS BAY — In Thursday night’s win over North Valley at the Les Schwab South Coast Holiday Tournament, the Marshfield boys basketball team showed signs of what it’s capable of.
Cory Stover scored 15 points, Grant Webster added 10, several freshmen and seldom-used juniors got significant minutes and the Pirates demonstrated their defensive prowess in a 51-26 win.
Marshfield faces Philomath in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday. La Salle Prpe and Sisters meet in the other semifinal at 3:30.
It was an impressive start for Marshfield.
“I think we’ve just scratched the surface, too,” Marshfield coach Doug Miles said. “They’re gonna get better and better. You’re gonna see that (defensive versatility) all year.”
Marshfield never really had any trouble with North Valley, building a 13-6 lead after just a quarter of play, mixing in a trapping three-quarter court defense with an aggressive, physical man-to-man defense.
But the offense started to sputter in the second quarter, and Miles went to his bench earlier than he wanted to. It was part of the plan, though, as Marshfield has three games in three days and wants to rest its roster.
But it also helps to build its depth. Until Thursday, just one of Marshfield’s three freshmen — Mason Ainsworth — got any significant playing time.
But everyone played against the Knights. Juniors Erasto Jimenez and Landon Ginn-Forsberg, sophomore River Ginn-Forsberg and freshmen Dom Montiel and Pierce Davidson all played most of the second and fourth quarters, helping to extend Marshfield’s lead in the second. They would’ve done something similar in the fourth if North Valley hadn’t suddenly found its 3-point stroke.
“I was hoping our guys got into a better rhythm, but they never did,” Miles said. “So I said, ‘If you’re playing good, you’re gonna come out. If you’re playing bad, you’re coming out. So let’s go out and play good.’”
The elder Ginn-Forsberg had seven points and Montiel had six, including a 3-pointer in the second quarter, and Jimenez played solid interior defense with a couple steals.
It was exactly the kind of effort Miles was looking for from the bench.
“I love our bench,” Miles said. “It’s good to be able to develop it like that and get ‘em minutes because they haven’t played much this year. They’re talented, talented young guys.”
In the third quarter, Marshfield went to the well of Stover inside.
Stover scored 10 of Marshfield’s first 14 points in the quarter, getting layups to go through Knights fouls.
Webster also got going offensively against the smaller Knights, making his first four shots of the second half, the only miss coming from 3-point range in his last shot attempt of the night.
What makes Marshfield so difficult to play against, though, is its defense. North Valley was just 10-of-42 from the floor and 3-of-21 from 3-point range. Tanner Lauby had 12 points and six came in the fourth quarter alone. TJ Geurin hit a pair of 3s in the final minute of the game.
Marshfield mixes between a matchup zone, its physical man-to-man look and a trapping press with Stover playing center field in the back. They’re all good defenses, but the press is most impressive with the athletic 6-foot-7 center covering significant ground to pick off passes that were open initially.
“There’s a reason that Oregon State’s all over him,” Miles said, referring to Stover being recruited by the Beavers for football. “He’s super fast, just a freak out there.”
PHILOMATH 48, SUTHERLIN 45: The Warriors held on to edge the Bulldogs in one of the best games on the opening day.
Michael Lundy had 20 points and Ethan Manning 13 for the Warriors.
Mason Gill had 51 and Brandon Carr 11 for Sutherlin.
SISTERS 43, JUNCTION CITY 37: Ryan Waddell had 15 points and Jack Berg added 14 as the Outlaws made a successful debut in the tournament with a win over the Tigers in a game played at North Bend.
Waddell and Berg combined for five 3-pointers in the win.
Trae Knabe had 12 points for the Tigers in the loss.
LA SALLE PREP 58, CROOK COUNTY 42: The Falcons dominated the middle two quarters at Southwestern Oregon Community College on the way to a win over the Cowboys.
La Salle Prep broke open a close game by outscoring Crook County 39-17 in the second and third quarters. Jace Norton hit four 3-pointers and scored 20 points in the win and Alex Boyd added 14.
Thaiden Mullan had 13 points for the Cowboys.