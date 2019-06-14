The South Coast’s two American Legion baseball teams are gearing up for the summer season, including facing each other Monday in the Area 4 North Division region opener.
North Coos hosts South Coos in a doubleheader at Clyde Allen Field that starts at 3 p.m.
South Coos got its season started Wednesday with a 10-4 win at Cottage Grove.
“The guys played well,” coach Shaun Knight said. “We had one rough inning, but besides that the kids played well.”
Cottage Grove scored three of its runs in the fifth inning, but otherwise South Coos controlled the game.
Cameron Olson pitched the first four innings, striking out four batters. Wyatt Peck and Braydon Freitag each drove in two runs and Peck had two hits.
Knight hopes the opening game was a sign of good things to come.
“It’s shaping up,” he said. “I think we’re going to have a pretty solid ball club.”
The bulk of the team is Marshfield players and the squad has a deep pitching roster. Many of the players are back from last year.
Freitag represents Bandon and Coquille’s Jace Haagen is on the team for the second straight summer.
The rest of the club is Marshfield players, including the recently graduated Olson, Peck and his brother Logan, Ryan Knight, Ezra Waterman, Dom Montiel, Trace James, Henley Cleveland, Blake Crane, Jason Hinds and new players Jesse McIntyre, Luke Rhodes, Merrick Henderson and Luke Parry, swinging between South Coos and the Babe Ruth program.
“We will improve over last year,” Shaun Knight said. “I thought we were pretty competitive for as young as we were last year.”
North Coos, meanwhile, includes a mix of veterans and American Legion newcomers.
Recent North Bend graduates Jayden Frank, Brendon Roberts, Jake Simmons and Corbin White return from the team that won the state championship last year.
Also back are North Bend players Ian Spalding, Brylee Anderson, Braydon Snoddy and Bridger Holmes.
Javier Analco and AJ Stoltey return to the squad from Reedsport and three other members of the Brave, Tyler Thornton, Jacob Chaney and Ethan Longo also are playing.
Other newcomers include North Bend players Nick Williams, Damon Brown, John Burgmeier and Hunter Wheeling, who will be a freshman and is the son of Mark Wheeling, who played with North Coos coach Brad Horning when they were on the North Coos team back in the early 1990s.
The squad also includes Siuslaw High School players Jared Northrup and Elijah Blankenship.
“We have a pretty good group from the team that won the state title,” Horning said. “And we have a bunch of guys that we haven’t seen play together.”
Both coaches know the American Legion season has the value of improving the players for high school ball the following year and like to have high school players. But Horning also is hoping Frank, Simmons and Roberts stay sharp for the start of their college careers in the fall, Frank at Lane Community College, Simmons at Umpqua Community College and Roberts at George Fox University.
Horning noted that three of the North Coos players also are involved in the Boys State program, another activity sponsored by American Legion.
Stoltey, who graduated last weekend, is returning to Boys State as a counselor this coming week, while both Logo and Snoddy will be participating as students.
The teams are part of the Area 4 North Division, which this year has just five teams — also including Roseburg Pepsi and Dr. Randall’s of Roseburg and the Grants Pass Diggers. The teams will play home and away doubleheaders against each league foe.
The North Coos schedule features all four league doubleheaders at home this month. Another highlight is the three-day Seaside Wood Bat tournament in July.
“We are looking forward to the tournament in Seaside,” Horning said, adding that he hopes the team can do some fun non-baseball activities during the week.
South Coos, which plays its home games at Marshfield, has a tough opening schedule with league doubleheaders at Roseburg Pepsi on Thursday and at home against Grants Pass on Saturday.
“North Coos on Monday, that will be a challenge,” Shaun Knight said, adding that the other games will be good for the team, too. “We will see where we are at.”
Both teams play tune-up nonleague games Saturday, with North Coos at Brookings and South Coos facing Cascade Christian in a doubleheader at Rogue River High School.