COOS BAY — Since the first practice of the season, this has been the game that Marshfield has been planning for: Friday night’s home matchup against Marist Catholic.
“I feel if everything goes right and our kids play hard and we execute and play well, I think we can be playing Marist here for a league title last game of the season,” said Marshfield head coach John Lemmons in August.
Just as Lemmons had hoped and planned, the Pirates (5-2) have not lost a game in league play and now face a similarly unbeaten-in-league Marist (6-1) in a battle for Sky-Em superiority.
“It’s a great opportunity, fun opportunity for the kids. We just got to get dialed in and play a very disciplined game and not make the mistakes that we have throughout the season and come out and play our best game,” said Lemmons on Wednesday afternoon.
After losses to North Bend and Gladstone, the Pirates have now won five straight games. That stretch included wins against Klamath Union, Cottage Grove, Ontario and Junction City, four teams that are a combined 1-27 this season. Elmira is 3-4.
Regardless of opponents, Lemmons believes that his team has the tools to walk out of Friday’s contest with a league title.
“We all believe that if we play well and if things go our way then we’ve got a shot. Kids just come out, same thing, play disciplined, don’t make mistakes, do your job, play with a lot of effort and believe you can get the job done,” he said.
For Marist, the team’s lone loss came in a 19-14 game against No. 1 ranked Banks. The Spartans have defeated the rest of their opponents by over 30 points and have scored at least 49 points in five different games.
“It is a big game for a conference title and a home playoff berth and all that stuff, it’s right on the line. The other deal is, we have to approach it like it’s just another team because our guys get so amped up,” said Marist head coach Frank Geske.
Entering Friday’s matchup the Spartans are ranked No. 9 according to OSAA while the Pirates are at No. 16. In the coaches poll Marist sits at No. 3 while Marshfield is at No. 10.
This Marist team, that brought back eight sophomore starters from a year ago, includes last year’s first team Sky-Em offensive and defensive lineman Kenny Weber and first team receiver Hagan Stephenson.
“It’s a good challenge and they’re a formidable opponent and they’re very well coached and they’re good up front and they’ve got good linemen and they’ve got a big, talented running back that’s probably going to be a D2 or D1 kid in the future,” said Lemmons.
Last season Marshfield defeated Marist on the road 21-14 in the final league game of the season before a run to the state semifinals. While it’s a different group of Pirates taking the field, Geske still has seen a lot from this current Marshfield squad.
“They may not be the same team as last year in terms of size, speed and power, but the kids that they have this year are performing and I think that’s a huge pat on the back to that coaching staff,” he said. “That being said, (Josiah) Niblett is pretty doggone good. That kid shakes (tacklers) off like a duck shaking water off his back.”
Marshfield and Marist will kick off on Friday night at 7 p.m. at Pete Susick Stadium in a game that also serves as the Pirates' homecoming contest.