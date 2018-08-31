COOS BAY — Coleman Compton never was an infielder, but he had to be one Friday night.
With the season-opening Civil War against Marshfield on the line and North Bend lined up for a 21-yard field goal, the snap back to the sophomore Bulldogs holder was low and skipped across the Pete Susick Stadium turf. He trapped it, though, and got it on the tee for Nathan Monohon and the senior kicker booted it through with 2:36 to go in the game for the go-ahead score in a tight and exciting 23-21 Bulldogs win.
“I played centerfield,” Compton said. “I’ve never (taken a ground ball), never did anything like that. So I was thinking, ‘The game’s on the line. You gotta put it on this tee.’ I put it on the tee and I knew Monohon would kick it through. He had a rough night with Marshfield last night (a 1-0 Pirates soccer win) and I knew he wanted revenge. That’s what he did -- came out and got revenge.”
“Once I saw he was going to get that down, I trust him, I trust my line up there to get the job done,” Monohon added.
The now-Class 5A Bulldogs needed the field goal after Marshfield, which trailed almost all game, got a 5-yard touchdown pass from Grant Woolsey to Jacob Carpenter, with Arturo Ledesma’s point after, to take a narrow 21-20 lead with 9:04 to go in the game.
But North Bend, which had been mostly quiet with its passing game, connected on passes from Compton to Jonathan Chilcote first then Hunter Bierce, chewing up a combined 36 yards.
A defensive pass interference penalty on fourth-and-16 extended the drive, then a roughing the passer call on the next play nullified a Josiah Niblett interception at the goal line that had appeared to seal the Marshfield win.
“Thought we had the game won twice at the end there,” Pirates coach John Lemmons said. “Just penalties kinda took it away.”
Those mistakes cost Marshfield all night.
The Pirates committed 16 penalties for 124 yards and nine of those were offensive line-of-scrimmage infractions.
A Marshfield defensive pass interference flag extended North Bend’s first scoring drive, then a face mask got the Bulldogs inside the Pirate 10 to the 8.
There, Divenson Willis got down to the 1. After Compton got stuffed on a quarterback keeper the next play, he got the ball across the goal line before it was dislodged from his hand on third down, giving North Bend the lead with 4:44 left in the first quarter.
Marshfield’s offense started slowly, going three-and-out its first two possessions, turning it over on downs its third, punting after seven plays its fourth and fumbling the first play of its fifth.
North Bend capitalized, though only partially, on the slow Pirate offensive start.
After Marshfield’s second three-and-out, Willis broke through on a trap play up the middle and raced nearly untouched for a 56-yard touchdown with 31 seconds left in the first period. The point after failed, but North Bend held a 13-0 lead after a period.
“Every time I give him the ball, I know we’re going somewhere,” Compton said. “We went to audible (once), and I audibled it, and he told me, ‘No! Don’t do it.’ And I said, ‘Alright I won’t do it.’ And I gave him the ball and we got 4, 5 yards off it.”
Marshfield’s offense awoke after stopping North Bend following the turnover.
On first down from the Marshfield 29, Devin Benson raced around the end, trying to beat North Bend junior defensive back Lucas Moe to the corner. Moe, playing in his first ever high school football game, leaped to make the tackle and got Benson high, pulled him down by the back of his shoulder pads, and was flagged for a horse collar.
“That’s probably something I’ve never explained to him before, that you can’t tackle that way,” North Bend coach Gary Prince said.
The penalty got Marshfield across midfield for the first time, and Woolsey hit Oregon State-bound Cory Stover on a 34-yard sideline route that got Marshfield to the 15 and got its crowd back in it.
After a broken option play, Woolsey faked a run, got the entire North Bend defense to bite and found Stover for an easy 15-yard touchdown pass on a backside slant that cut North Bend’s lead to a single score at 13-7 with 35 seconds left in the half.
By then, North Bend’s offense was sputtering.
Marshfield’s defensive front was getting penetration consistently and throwing off the rhythm of North Bend’s passing game, not to mention clogging running lanes for Coleman, Willis and Jake Posey.
In the second half, Prince went back to his big fellas up front and told them it was in their hands.
“It’s nothing more than just sheer grit up front,” Prince said. “We didn’t try to get fancy. We just asked those guys to give us some more.”
But Marshfield was the first to strike.
After forcing a punt by the Pirates, North Bend started at its own 31 and eventually faced a third-and-12 from the 29. North Bend tried running an option, and Compton got to the defensive end Stover and decided to flip back to Posey who was following.
But Stover, who stands 6-foot-9 with long arms, got a paw in the passing lane and deflected the pitch backward, ran it down and scored a 15-yard fumble return to give Marshfield its first lead at 14-13.
“I knew he was going to pitch that,” Stover said. “I was just hoping I was going to make it there.”
The lead was short-lived, though.
North Bend rode Willis on a nine-play scoring drive, handing it to the junior five times, including the first three plays of the drive, for 5, 2 and 7 yards.
The human sledgehammer never wore down himself, and Prince thinks he might’ve had something to do with North Bend’s improved offense in the second half.
“The thing about him is he’s gonna get a lot of touches, but he doesn’t wear down,” Prince said. “I really think he pounds the defense a little bit and kinda grinds on them along with those guys up front blocking. It is nice to have him.”
It was the passing game, though, that got North Bend the lead again.
On first-and-10 from the Marshfield 34, Compton found Chilcote on a quick slant and the speedy senior cut outside and beat everyone to the pylon for a 34-yard score.
That gave North Bend a 20-14 lead with 4:35 left in the third quarter with Marshfield’s quick-strike offense warming up.
The Pirates pulled ahead at the start of the fourth period, using a nine-play drive to go 70 yards in just two minutes to take a 21-20 lead, its last of the night.
On third-and-goal from the 5, Woolsey ran to the wide side of the field, toward his sideline, with receivers in levels across the back of the end zone.
Carpenter ran a corner route and made a sliding catch just inside the white line for a touchdown with 9:04 remaining.
Carpenter, Josiah Niblett and Tev'n Woods all made multiple plays on the receiving end for the Pirates.
“It’s super big,” Woolsey said of his complement of receivers. “Teams are going to know they’ve got to double Stove. That frees up other guys to make plays.”
That set up the game-winning Bulldog drive and Monohon’s game-winning kick, giving North Bend its first football win as a member of the Class 5A division.
“We just kept going, even when we got down,” Compton said. “The flame didn’t go out. The flame was still burning. It just kept burning.”
North Bend hosts North Eugene next week.
Marshfield, meanwhile, looks to put the Civil War behind it as it prepares for a trip to Gladstone.
"It’s a learning experience," Woolsey said. "You learn from a tight game like that. It makes you better in the end.”